Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for a man who's been missing since Friday. Rangers are searching for a 19-year-old Caucasian male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Authorities say he may be wearing a gray and black Columbia rain jacket with either blue and yellow or black and red shoes.

The vehicle of the missing man was found at the trailhead of Huckleberry Trail north of Apgar on Sunday. He was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike around noon that day. Rangers were alerted on Sunday that he was overdue.

Rangers conducted a hasty search Sunday afternoon and an expanded search party of about 30 individuals began Monday morning with park rangers, U.S. Border Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s office along with county search dogs. Two Bear Air flew Sunday night and will fly again when weather cooperates. Conditions in the park Monday morning were rainy, overcast and foggy.

Conditions on Huckleberry Trail at the upper reaches are reported as "winter-like with snow over the trail at higher altitudes," according to a press release from the park. Due to ongoing search efforts, Huckleberry Trail is closed.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.