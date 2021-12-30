Temporary road closure near Emery Creek

KALISPELL — A closure order is in effect for National Forest System Roads No. 11140 and No. 1516 Mondays through Fridays to all motorized travel and open on Saturdays and Sundays to over snow vehicle use. These roads will be plowed to implement winter timber management and log haul activities from the Royal Tiger timber sale. Additionally National Forest System Road No. 546 will be closed to motorized vehicles Mondays through Fridays, but open Saturdays and Sundays. An area approximately 3.25 miles up road No. 546 (Ousal Peak Trailhead) will be plowed for parking and unloading over-snow vehicles. Please be mindful that it is unlawful to operate an over- snow vehicle on a road being maintained for vehicle use and use the new parking area instead of riding your over- snow machine up road No. 546. This closure order will be in effect through March 31.