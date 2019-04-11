Bitterroot Audubon’s April meeting will feature a presentation on moths by researcher Mat Seidensticker. Moths represent one of the most diverse and ubiquitous insect groups on the planet, outnumbering butterflies 9-to-1. As pollinators, herbivores and prey, moths serve multiple roles in the ecology of terrestrial ecosystems and food webs. Mat will discuss moth natural history, ways to observe and identify them, challenges they face, and their importance in the diet of nocturnal insectivores like common poorwills and common nighthawks on the MPG Ranch.
The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, April 15, at the Bitterroot National Forest Headquarters on Highway 93 on the north end of Hamilton. Enter the building on the west side. The program is free, and the public is invited.