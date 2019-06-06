Join Five Valleys Audubon for a three day field trip to Malta and Bowdoin NWR June 21–23.
Leave Missoula at 7 a.m. on June 21, and drive to Lewistown and bird Highway 191 to Malta. Then birding at Bowdoin NWR on June 22. The group will camp at Malta’s city park. Expect to see the Black-crowned Night-Heron, White-faced Ibis, Field Sparrow, Ovenbird, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole and a good variety of shorebirds.
Motel options are Maltana Motel (406-654-2610) or the Country Inn (406-654-2198).
Contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632, if you plan to attend and he will coordinate potluck dinners and carpooling. The cost is $10 per individual.