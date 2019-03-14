If you're interested

The Libby Chamber of Commerce and the Kootenai Outdoor Recreation Association (KORA) are embarking on an “Adopt a Trail Description” program to provide high quality trail descriptions and maps for the trails around Libby. The trail descriptions will be available on the Kootenai National Forest Recreation Site, in a format that users can easily download and print a copy of the description and associated map.

Participants should provide a draft product to Deena Shotzberger (dshotzberger@hotmail.com). Libby District has about 130 trails, and the project will start with the 20+ highest priority trails with plans to get the majority completed within three years.

For more information, call (406) 293-8188.