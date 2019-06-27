The Idaho Trails Association is looking for folks who are interested in spending some time in the Idaho backcountry camping and working on remote trails. The group is seeking volunteers for one project in the Selway Wilderness out of the Paradise GS up Whitecap Creek July 21-27. The project is clearing and improving the trail up to Vance Lake using traditional skills and tools. Meals are provided for the week along with pack support to move gear and camp into the basecamp location at the mouth of Fall Creek.
The second trip is on the St Joe Ranger District of the panhandle National Forests out of Avery, Idaho, Aug. 4-10. The project is clearing the Bacon Creek trail from the St Joe river up past Bacon Lake. This is another pack supported trip with food provided.
Both of these projects are working in remote locations that will have a true wilderness experience. Volunteers will get to experience logging out trails with crosscut saws and learn about trail maintenance while living and working in the wild environment. Meals will be provided and prepared by camp chefs.
To learn more about these and more projects, visit idahotrailsassociation.org and go to the projects page.