Travelers’ Rest State Park announces winter hours and holiday closures

LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park visitor center will move to slightly reduced winter hours in early December, and the park has several upcoming holiday closures.

From Sunday, Dec. 5 through April 30, the Travelers’ Rest visitor center will be open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The visitor center will also be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The park entrance gate will remain open to vehicles daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for a few holidays. The park gate will be closed to vehicles on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day and will close early (2 p.m.) on New Year’s Day.

Pedestrian entrances and park trails are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff remind park visitors to bring proper footwear with added traction to walk on park trails that may be covered with ice and snow during the winter months.

Find out more about Travelers’ Rest State Park online at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest. To stay up to date on park events, programs and other information, follow Travelers’ Rest State Park on Facebook and Instagram. For additional questions, please reach out to park staff at 406-273-4253.

