Travelers’ Rest State Park announces winter hours and holiday closures

Travelers’ Rest State Park

This 65 acres park is an area where the Corps of Discovery set up a campsite in Sept. 9-11, in 1805 and again from June 30 through July 3, 1806.

 Provided photo

LOLO — The Travelers’ Rest State Park visitor center will move to its normal winter season schedule, with a slight reduction in hours, in early December, and the park has several upcoming holiday closures.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 6, the Travelers’ Rest visitor center will be open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Despite reduced visitor center hours, the park entrance gate will remain open to vehicles from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The visitor center will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Pedestrian entrances are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. Trails are cleared throughout the winter months for walking and exploring, viewing wildlife, and discovering the history of the Selis Qlispe people and the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

