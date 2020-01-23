LUBRECHT FOREST — The trails here were good, Tim Neel decided once he had finished grooming them last Friday morning.
“I think it’s going to be the best it’s been all year,” he told a passing skier. He and Mark Reinsel, both volunteers with the Missoula Nordic Ski Club, had just finished grooming the 18 miles of trails that the club maintains at Lubrecht.
As they pulled in on their snowmobiles the day’s first skiers were hitting the trails. “It’s been discovered. That’s OK,” Neel said.
The Missoula Nordic Ski Club started grooming trails at Lubrecht about a decade ago. In that time the University of Montana-owned forest has become a magnet for cross-country skiers.
In the past four years it’s gone from a few dozen weekend visitors to hundreds, estimated Lubrecht grooming coordinator Steven Gaskill.
The forest, about 30 miles northeast of Missoula, covers 28,000 acres, 21,000 of them owned and managed by UM’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry of Conservation. It uses the land for research, education and public outreach. A former Olympic Nordic ski coach, Gaskill explained that the forest offers the right mix of conditions for cross-country skiing: varied terrain, already-built roads and trails, an easier decision-making process than the U.S. Forest Service’s and, of course, plenty of snow.
“It sits up high enough ... to catch snow,” Gaskill said. That was even true during the past month of balmy weather. “Luckily, we had just barely enough snow out here to groom when there was no snow left in Missoula,” he added. “We’ve been skiing here for three-and-a-half weeks now.”
Club members put the finishing touches on Mother Nature’s handiwork. Five days a week two of them ride out on snowmobiles while towing groomers, called ginsus, that cut the snow into corduroy for skate skiers along with track setters that form parallel grooves for classic skiers.
“It takes us about four hours to four-and-a-half hours to groom everything in the morning,” Gaskill said. Neel and Reisel made a speedier run last Friday, starting at 6:45 a.m. and finishing around 10.
It’s a task Neel relishes. “Every sitzmark (made by a backward-falliing skier) I see, I say, ‘When I was a kid, I made a hole in the snow just like that.'
“I think we need to promote Nordic skiing for physical and mental health,” he added. During western Montana’s long, dreary winters, the sport makes for a “great antidepressant.”
It’s also made a valuable educational tool for Libby Metcalf, an associate professor in UM’s Department of Society and Conservation who has used the forest as a real-world case study of recreation management.
“Essentially, our backyard classroom is Lubrecht,” one that lets her “bring concepts to life using real-life examples” of good recreation management.
For instance, she said the trails are “providing experiences for all types of skiers, not just the experienced skate skiers, but also beginner and novice cross-country skiers. Lubrecht’s terrain can meet the needs of all. The E loop (trail) is very different from staying around the camp, (so) the trails provide different benefits for each type of user out there.”
Friday’s skiers included seven students from Sentinel High School’s special-education program who were spending the day there on a field trip as a reward for good behavior.
“Five of the seven kids skied for the first time today,” said teacher Sara Hull. “Most found out it’s a little bit trickier than they thought.”
They could warm up in one of the cabins at Lubrecht’s trailhead between runs. And even if the trails weren’t to their liking, Hull said Friday’s crisp sunshine made it a “a perfect day to enjoy nature.”
“It’s such an easy drive, and it’s pretty, and the groomed trails make it awesome.”
The Missoula Nordic Ski Club will host a ski race at Lubrecht on Saturday, Feb. 8, and encourages trail users to consider becoming members. For more information visit www.missoulanordic.org.