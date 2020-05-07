Virtual visits: How to experience Glacier and Yellowstone remotely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s National Parks are closed due to COVID-19, but thanks to the internet they’re not entirely off-limits.

Technology may not be able to replicate the spray of a waterfall or the thigh burn from cycling over the Continental Divide, but webcams, videos and online activities can let fans of Glacier and Yellowstone national parks peek over their gates and remember that these places are very much alive and ready for their return.

The National Park Service has posted several of these offerings on both parks’ websites, and private fundraising partners have shared these and more.

“We’ve aggregated a lot of that information and worked with stakeholders” on it, said Doug Mitchell, executive director of the Glacier National Park Conservancy, which has posted a list of virtual Glacier experiences — both park- and user-generated — on its blog.

Mitchell predicts that their appeal will last beyond the pandemic.

“I think this, at the end of the day, can be a value add for us,” he said. “We can deliver the beauty of Glacier to a wider audience than might ever be able to come through the gate.”