Yellow-rumped warbler

A yellow-rumped warbler won't cooperate for a photo on May 4, 2017, at the Warm Springs Ponds, north of Anaconda. These warblers are also seen along Butte's Blacktail Creek walking trail, which can be accessed at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St.

 Pat Grantham photo

Join Flathead Audubon at the Tally Lake Campground outside Whitefish for an extraordinary weekend of birding and relaxing. The spacious group pavilion campsite at the campground has been reserved for Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. Birding groups will go out early in the morning and focus on bird identification, birding by ear and photography. This is an ideal time of year to find a wide variety of migrant and resident birds. All of the warbler species that can be found in Northwest Montana are found here. Plenty of other activities can be enjoyed at Tally Lake as well. Bring your boats, lawn games and bikes. Optional potluck will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Call Jill or Mike Fanning at 406-862-8070, for more information.

