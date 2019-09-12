Bitterroot Audubon’s September meeting will feature a presentation on efforts to reduce waterfowl mortalities at the Berkeley Pit in Butte by Gary Swant, well-known outdoor writer and educator. Swant will describe the innovative and mostly successful work of the Berkeley Pit Waterfowl Mitigation Committee and partners in monitoring waterfowl and reducing waterfowl deaths in the toxic waters of the pit following the deaths of 3,000 to 4,000 snow geese there in 2016. He will also discuss the Warm Springs Wildlife Management Area and how waterfowl numbers there affect numbers at the pit.
You have free articles remaining.
The program is at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge Visitors’ Center on Wildfowl Lane north of Stevensville. There is no charge, and the public is invited. Contact Becky Peters at 406-369-5210, for more information.