'Wetland Ecology & Autumn Birding' program

An outdoor educational program entitled, “Wetland Ecology & Autumn Birding” will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. The class is sponsored by Libby Hostel Base Camp and will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fjord Room of the Venture Inn, 1015 W. Ninth St. in Libby.

The field day will consist of road tours, viewing spots and short walks on private lands to observe and identify wetland types and vegetation, and to focus in on birdlife such as birds of prey, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shorebirds and songbirds. During the fall season, some birds migrate, some experience irruptive movements, and some remain as residents. Safe spacing will be observed by participants of this class, and we are limiting spaces to 10 folks.

Participants should come prepared for the day with full gas tanks, water, lunch, binoculars, bird field-guide books, proper layers and footwear for the weather. Physical exertion level is light to moderate, and senior citizens are welcome. All levels of birders are invited. Class will wrap up at approximately 3 p.m.

Registration is required. Email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

