What's open, what's closed on Montana's public lands

The U.S. Forest Service (fs.usda.gov/about-agency/covid19-updates) has closed its developed recreation areas, deifined as those with facilities, and is asking users of other permitted sites to keep group sizes to 10 people or less. Regional spokesperson Dan Hottle says that district rangers will have the authority to close trails if they feel they're getting too crowded. The Forest Service also warns on its Facebook page that "Law enforcement and/or search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High risk activities such as rock climbing, etc., or backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided." It's also asking potential visitors to its ranger stations and offices to assess their risk with the following three questions: