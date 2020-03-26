What's open, what's closed on Montana's public lands

Montana’s vast public lands make for great social distancing — but you still have to follow the rules.
Even with most indoor activities closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montanans can still explore 27.4 million acres of land under state and federal jurisdiction. But the agencies that manage these lands and waters have closed their offices and scaled back or modified their services to reduce person-to-person contact. In some cases, they’ve also closed certain areas to prevent crowding.
Here’s a list of the coronavirus-related changes that outdoor recreationists should keep in mind. All rules were current as of Monday; check the website listed for the latest information.
Glacier National Park (nps.gov/glac) has closed its Apgar Visitor Center and Bookstore, and cancelled all in-person visitor information services. Entrance fees have been waived, but try to find a less-traveled spot. In a Facebook post this past Sunday, Glacier staff wrote that “the Apgar and Lake McDonald areas are experiencing busy and crowded conditions. Snow-packed trails and roads are narrow, and many popular trails and attractions do not allow for adequate social distancing or limited group sizes.” Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which operates lodging facilities in the park, has closed its lodges in and near the park until May 15. Pursuit's Glacier Basecamp Lodge is closed until further notice.
Yellowstone National Park (nps.gov/yell), is closed to all visitors until further notice, as is Grand Teton National Park to the south. All through-roads remain open.
The U.S. Forest Service (fs.usda.gov/about-agency/covid19-updates) has closed its developed recreation areas, deifined as those with facilities, and is asking users of other permitted sites to keep group sizes to 10 people or less. Regional spokesperson Dan Hottle says that district rangers will have the authority to close trails if they feel they're getting too crowded. The Forest Service also warns on its Facebook page that "Law enforcement and/or search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High risk activities such as rock climbing, etc., or backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided." It's also asking potential visitors to its ranger stations and offices to assess their risk with the following three questions:
- Have you, someone living in your household, someone with you, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
- In the last 14 days have you, someone living in your household, or someone with you been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from, or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country, for example, China, Korea, Japan, the European Union, Iran?
- Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms, including a fever greater than 100.4, shortness of breath, body aches and coughing?
If your answer to all of these questions is “no,” you can call the ranger station or office you intend to visit for assistance in accessing the building. If your answer to any of them is “yes,” call the office so that staff can try to assist you through other means. Visit the Facebook page of the national forest you intend to visit for the appropriate phone number.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html) states on its website that “whenever possible, outdoor recreation sites at national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries will remain open to the public. Visitor centers and other facilities, however, may be closed. Scheduled activities may be canceled.” As of Monday, the National Bison Range and Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge were the only Montana refuges whose visitor centers were listed as closed.
Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) campgrounds have not opened yet, although offices and visitor centers have been closed to the public. Pat Doyle, marketing and communications manager for Montana State Parks, said Monday that discussions are ongoing but no trigger point for closing state parks has been set.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (fwp.mt.gov) has closed all of its offices to the public. Hunting, fishing and recreational licenses can be purchased online. The agency will mail licenses to people who have had trouble printing them and will also mail out carcass tags to those who purchase online. Tom Woolf, the agency's Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau chief, said FWP and its partners are revising their boat inspection protocols, but motorists transporting watercraft are still required to stop at every inspection station they encounter.
The Bureau of Land Management's (blm.gov/office/montanadakotas-state-office) acreage remains open, but it is restricting public access at facilities in its Montana/Dakotas region. Call the office you plan to visit for more information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.