Wildland firefighters and municipal firefighters don't often overlap, but on Saturday night at Missoula's indoor Glacier Ice Rink, wildland firefighters from across western Montana and structure firefighters from the city of Missoula traded in their hand tools and hoses for hockey sticks in an annual ritual that returned bigger than ever.

The icebound face-off was the 11th annual Fire on Ice. The Wildlanders hailed from Forest Service crews from Darby to Kalispell. More than just a way to unwind and bond with each other, the double-header event is a robust fundraiser that consistently raises more money than each previous year. The event is free to attend and watch, but a variety of fundraising mechanisms at the games brought in nearly $20,000 this year for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the Missoula Firefighters Local 271 Benevolent Association.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation supports injured wildland firefighters and the families of firefighters who die on the job. The local union’s benevolent association supports a variety of local programs, including scholarships and veterans' retreats.

Rogue Swenson coached the Wildlanders to victory in the 6 p.m. game between intermediate players and skated in the 7:30 p.m. main event between each side's veteran hockey players. The long-haired Minnesota native sported an eclectic outfit of a vintage blazer and paisley tie, accompanied by a pastel shirt, as he coached. Then he swapped his attire for hockey gear. Swenson began fighting fire in Minnesota in 2008 but quickly made his way out West, initially to Idaho. He settled in with the Lolo Hotshots in 2014. He has played hockey "since I could walk," he said outside the locker room Saturday night.

The cause

He loves the game — "I'm from Minnesota, hockey's in my blood" — but just like the other firefighters on the ice, the night was about far more than hockey. In August 2016, two years after Swenson joined the Lolo Hotshots, the crew was in Nevada fighting the Strawberry fire in Great Basin National Park when a falling tree killed Justin Beebe, a rookie on the crew. The Vermont native, also a hockey player, was 26.

Asked what Fire on Ice was all about, why he comes back year after year, Swenson said: "For me it's for the foundation. In 2016 when I was on the Lolo, we lost Justin Beebe in Nevada.

"I knew what the foundation was at the time, but after seeing the Wildland Firefighter Foundation come out and support Justin's family, and just in general help wildland firefighters out, their friends their family, in times of need," he said. "When we're not working, it's hard for us to pay the bills if we get hurt, and stuff like that. So to me it's really about the foundation raising money, and also bringing people out for the benevolent foundation for the city, that's important too."

Raise money they did. Chris Kovatch, a Missoula firefighter and paramedic who helped start the event and remains a primary organizer, said this year's event topped the previous year by about three-times the usual year-over-year increase.

"We ended up raising a little over $19,000 — $6,000 more than last year," he said on Tuesday. "It was a huge increase in fundraising from previous years."

A couple weeks before the event, Kovatch told the Missoulian he expected about 1,000 attendees, maybe even 1,100. Saturated with sweat as he walked off the rink in his hockey gear Saturday night, he said, "I think it went awesome. I would say this is the most people we've ever had here. I was guessing somewhere between 1,300 to 1,400 people."

The silent auction, which raises as much as half of each year's haul, was again a big success with all items sold, he said. And so were new programs like Bottles For A Cause, in which a person pays $20 to draw a playing card associated with a bottle of whiskey or wine. If they don't like their draw, another $20 gets them a second, still random, card draw. That sold out in less than 40 minutes. All 2,200 cans of donated beer from Big Sky Brewing disappeared by the end of the night, doled out to spectators who paid $12 for unlimited beer. Shirts and hats were almost totally sold out, too, he said.

In the chuck-a-puck contest, attendees purchased a foam puck and tried to throw it into a target on the rink. The winner got $500 from Western States Emergency Equipment. Western States is a significant longtime sponsor of “Fire on Ice,” alongside the brewery and Missoula Chevrolet. But this year's chuck-a-puck drew far more participants than ever before.

"That was the most chuck-a-pucks I've ever seen out there," Kovatch said after the game. "One guy bought 50, at $5 a whack, and he won. He's the one who won the $500. At least he made his money back a little bit."

The game

Kovatch scored two goals for the Local 271 club hockey team, the BomBEARos (a play on the Spanish word for firefighter, bombero). The BomBEARos fell to the Wildlanders 5-4 in the main event. The first game, dubbed the Urban Interface-off, ended with a 4-3 win for the Wildlanders.

"It was awesome," Kovatch said. "The goal is always to keep the games really close and really exciting. And so while I'm disappointed in losing, I'm not disappointed in the level of play or how competitive or how close it was. Overall I think people were really excited, people enjoyed a good, competitive hockey game.

"Unfortunately it was another year that we lost both games — it is was it is," he added. "We raised a lot of money and they were both super competitive, could've went either way."

Attendees in the massive, boisterous crowd confirmed the games' excitement. Missoulian Gaelan Thurlow was in the stands to support her husband and his colleagues on the Missoula Fire Department. She said she goes to Fire on Ice almost every year. The excitement this year in particular was "palpable."

"Everyone is banging on the glass, cheering on their team, and you can just feel the energy in the air," she said. "I feel like it was a great turnout. I got to catch up with a lot of wives I don't see all the time, and just cheer for all of the Missoula fire community."

Swenson, having again claimed the "Steinley Cup," also thought the games were good. Despite having to assemble teams of far-flung firefighters who may not know each other — a process he jokingly compared to as "herding cats" — Swenson's Wildlanders still managed to best Missoula's structure firefighters.

"The wildland firefighter community is really big ... it's big in the Forest Service side, but it's also a small community too," he said. "It's a lot of word of mouth. People will see your article in the Missoulian or see it on the news, they see the advertisements or they see it on Facebook, and somehow they find a way to give me a call. Two teams combined, there's probably 10 folks on waiting lists to come in to play. It's just kind of a way for everyone to get together, have some fun, play some hockey before fire season starts in western Montana."

But as special as that is, he said, it's the community turnout and fundraising that truly makes the event.

"We're really appreciative of everybody coming out and supporting us. It's really important to get the message out of what the Wildland Firefighter Foundation means to us," he said. "It's just really special, it means a lot to me to see everybody come out."