Join Brian Baxter and friends on March 25 for a winter animal tracking and early spring birding class.

Adult participants will meet at the Venture Inn Viking Room in Libby, Montana at 9 a.m. to over helpful tips and learning aids. Participants will visit several field sites of differing habitat characteristics, observational view points and do a couple very short hikes on private lands.

Come prepared dressed for weather in layers, with good footwear, hats and gloves. Camouflage and natural colors work best. Prepare your own lunch, water and snacks.

Participants must register. Limited to 10 participants. No dogs or pets are allowed. The outing will wrap up at 3 p.m.

To register, email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.