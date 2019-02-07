Join the Flathead Audubon Society Conservation Educator and long-time teaching naturalist Denny Olson for a winter hike on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 a.m.-noon in Kalispell.
Winter birds, bird songs, tracking, botanizing and seat-of-the-pants interpretation will be the unstructured itinerary. This is one of the best spots in the area to see Pileated and other woodpeckers, many kinds of chickadees, thousands of Bohemian and Cedar waxwings, Pine Grosbeaks, Townsend's Solitaires — and there's always an unexpected bird. The field trip will not just identify birds but lots of natural history lore will be included. Dress warmly, bring binoculars and snow boots and check with Flathead Audubon if show shoes are needed. Binoculars and field guides are available if you need them. Call Denny at 249-3987, or contact at auduboneducator@gmail.com to register and get directions.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website: www.flatheadaudubon.org