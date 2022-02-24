Winter ecology outdoor educational program March 5

Get outside and enjoy the beauty of late winter in northwest Montana! Join our small group on Saturday, March 5, meeting in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn in Libby at 1015 U.S. Hwy. 2 at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time). Here, over coffee, we will briefly go over the take-home learning aid sheets that are designed as a primer for winter ecology. At approx. 9:30 a.m. we will head to the field to study the oldest writing known of the earth, animal tracking and sign interpretation in the snow, ice and mud. Along with an instructor, we will go through a 10-step method to identify tracks, patterns of movement, behavior, species and habitat. The field study will visit several sites, where we will also identify coniferous and deciduous trees, evergreen forbs, deciduous and evergreen shrubs, lichens, fungus and grasses. As we progress through the day, we’ll discuss predator-prey relationships and specialized animal and bird adaptations for winter survival.