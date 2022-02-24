 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter ecology outdoor educational program March 5

  • 0

Get outside and enjoy the beauty of late winter in northwest Montana! Join our small group on Saturday, March 5, meeting in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn in Libby at 1015 U.S. Hwy. 2 at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time). Here, over coffee, we will briefly go over the take-home learning aid sheets that are designed as a primer for winter ecology. At approx. 9:30 a.m. we will head to the field to study the oldest writing known of the earth, animal tracking and sign interpretation in the snow, ice and mud. Along with an instructor, we will go through a 10-step method to identify tracks, patterns of movement, behavior, species and habitat. The field study will visit several sites, where we will also identify coniferous and deciduous trees, evergreen forbs, deciduous and evergreen shrubs, lichens, fungus and grasses. As we progress through the day, we’ll discuss predator-prey relationships and specialized animal and bird adaptations for winter survival.

This adult class will make several roadside stops, and take some short hikes on private lands less than one mile round trip. Participants will be in their own vehicles, and then in the great outdoors where we will maintain safe distances. This program is sponsored by Libby Base Camp Hostel, and folks needing accommodations should check them out at Airbnb. All participants MUST register to attend. Participants should come with full gas tanks, proper outerwear for weather, water, lunch, binoculars, cameras and a good sense of humor. To register email b_baxter53@yahoo.com, or call 406-291-2154. Wrap up approx. 2:30 p.m. MST. Small groups of less than 10 folks. No dogs please. Snowshoes optional. Experienced instructors.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats roam across Montana, and not just the MSU ones

Bobcats roam across Montana, and not just the MSU ones

Just about anywhere you go in Montana, you may run into a bobcat. No, I don’t mean someone who went to school at Montana State University, whose mascot is the Bobcats. I mean the actual cat, scientifically known as Lynx rufus.

Helena Area Fishing Report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Yellowstone recruiting Youth Conservation Corps members

Yellowstone recruiting Youth Conservation Corps members

Yellowstone National Park is recruiting for the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps, a residential work-based education program for people between the ages of 15 and 18. Visit the YCC program to apply. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News