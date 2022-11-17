'Worth the trek:' November snow means early skiing, snowboarding

With 17-year-old Joe Showalter behind the wheel, brothers Dakota, 18, and Dalton Taylor, 17, packed into a four-door sedan alongside three snowboards and braved an icy Interstate 90 from Spokane to Lookout Pass on Saturday for a special mission.

The three teens were headed to Lookout Pass Ski Area on the Idaho-Montana state line for its opening day of the 2022–23 ski season on Nov. 12 — weeks earlier than it usually opens, and among the earliest ski area openings in the United States this winter. The three snowboarders usually go to their local Mount Spokane, particularly for the terrain park, Showalter said, but "we figured nowhere else is going to open this early so it was worth the trek."

The snow at Lookout, which opened just its primary frontside lift and a few groomed and ungroomed runs, was "decent," Dalton said, especially for early season. Packing up their car after a final run, he said he felt "awesome, we're stoked" to ski so early.

"It was really good for this time," Showalter said. "If we're skiing by Thanksgiving I'm happy, normally," he added, noting that the trio generally doesn't expect to ski until early December in a regular year.

But this is no regular year for western Montana or the American West. According to weather stations and data maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly all mountainous areas of the West — save for Colorado and portions of Wyoming — had 150% or more of their normal snowpack depth for Nov. 15. Nearly every station in Montana showed above normal snowpack, with many recording snow depths that were nearly or more than double their historical Nov. 15 averages.

The Crystal Lake station, at 6,050 feet elevation in the Big Snowy Mountains, recorded 20 inches of snow at the start of the day Tuesday — double the historical average of 10 inches. Lone Mountain, home of Big Sky Resort, had 23 inches at a station at 8,800 feet. That was 177% of the normal 13 inches for Nov. 15. The Twin Lakes station, at 6,400 feet in the Bitterroots, recorded 30 inches of snow, or 188% of the average 16 inches. And the Noisy Basin station, at 6,040 feet in the mountains between Bigfork and Hungry Horse Reservoir, recorded 31 inches, which was 182% of its normal 17 inches.

The unseasonably deep snow, beginning in late October, is so far the fulfillment of climatological and meteorological projections that this winter would be unusually snowy for much of Montana and the Northwest. It also holds the potential of breaking, or at least easing, a brutal yearslong drought across the region.

And it means that skiers and snowboarders can take to the slopes, and the backcountry powder, far earlier than normal.

Leon Weiss, a 45-year-old snowboarder from Spokane, said that Lookout's Nov. 12 opening was the earliest he could remember in more than 15 years of skiing there. Weiss, originally from the Missoula and Bitterroot area, was car-camping in his truck's rooftop tent in the ski area parking lot to get the most out of opening weekend.

"It's pretty early, I'm stoked," he said. "There was some pow up there."

After the lifts stopped at 4 p.m. on Saturday, 23-year-old Mario Montoya slowly but smoothly skied down from his final run. Nov. 12 wasn't just the first day of Montoya's ski season — it was his first day of skiing ever. He had recently moved to Spokane from San Diego, California, and his new landlord took him to Lookout to try skiing. Asked how his day was as he came to a stop near the lodge, he grinned and exclaimed, "Oh my god!"

"Honestly it was amazing for my first time doing this," he said after a moment, adding that he found the environment at Lookout to be friendly and supportive. "It was really nice."

Justin Essex, a 29-year-old chairlift operator and mechanic at Lookout who lives in nearby Mullan, Idaho, said he figured the ski area would open earlier than normal because of all the snow, but didn't expect to open as early as Nov. 12. The snow "could be better," he said, but it "wasn't too bad for early season." When people started loading onto the lift at 9 a.m. for their first turns of the season, "It was pretty packed."

First

Lookout Pass wasn't the first ski area (partially) in Montana to open this season. Great Divide Ski Area near Helena, known for opening early, got the jump on Lookout by 75 minutes, opening at 8:45 a.m. Mountain Time, more than an hour ahead of Lookout's 9 a.m. Pacific Time opening. Micah Vitoff, operations manager at Great Divide, said the ski area was slated to open at its normal 10 a.m. for opening day Nov. 12. That was until they heard Lookout was opening the same morning. Great Divide's owners, he said, asked him to make sure Montana's first chair of the season was loaded at Great Divide.

"We're always the first to open, last to close. That's our claim to fame," Vitoff said. "Got to keep that tradition as long as we can."

In that tradition, Nov. 12 is close to the normal opening date for Great Divide. Last year's remarkably dry winter pushed back opening day, but Great Divide has often opened in late October.

This opening weekend, the conditions were "full on," Vitoff said.

"It was just one run, but it was probably one of the biggest lines I've ever seen there at the Good Luck lift," he said. "We made a bunch of snow on the one run, just spent that whole week when it was almost 0 degrees. For man-made snow it was really good snow ... It stuck around, and it made the turns really, really nice and it made the grooming really nice for everybody."

The mountain's upper bowls were opened to hiking access for skiers willing to earn their turns, he said, and "people were skiing all over the mountain, tearing up the powder, and said it was really good."

"It was just all smiles, everybody was having a great time," he said, noting there were no reported injuries over the weekend despite the crowds. "Our kitchen actually sold out of all our food our first day."

Drew Cziok was one of the skiers in the crowd at Great Divide both days last weekend. Cziok, 35, is a Helena-based attorney and Great Divide Ski Team's All-Mountain Freeride Team coach. He also went to the Junior Olympics for freeride skiing. The skiing on opening weekend, he said, "was really good."

"They opened up the bowl for hiking and there was mostly enough snow to ski a clean line," he said. "It's the first time in a while I've had a home mountain. It's like coming back to school after winter break, you see all these people you haven't seen since last ski season. It's a really good vibe there."

Nov. 12, he said, was the earliest he's skied in his five years living in Helena. The line was long both days, he added, and license plates showed people from across the state: "It's a good sign, people were pretty psyched."

Soon those people will be skiing their local mountain. Big Sky pushed up its opening day to Nov. 23, and smaller ski areas around the state are eyeing opening days in coming weeks with just a few more inches of snow.

Backcountry

Skiers and snowboarders are taking to more than just the groomed snow and controlled environs of lift-accessed, in-bounds runs. With snow depths in the mountains approaching 2 or 3 feet across western Montana, backcountry skiers and snowboarders have been able to hike upslope and make powder turns weeks earlier than normal.

Grace Miller, a 23-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, is used to skiing beginning in October. But that wasn't the norm once she moved to Montana in September 2021. A self-described "ski bum in Bozeman," Miller is also a professional skier and two-time Paralympian, competing in Nordic (cross-country) and biathlon events. This year, she said, she was skiing backcountry powder in the mountains around Bozeman even before she got out on skinny skis.

"It's so exciting," she said, "I toured before I Nordic skied this year, which is crazy."

Miller made her first turns of the year on Nov. 8 in the Lick Creek area of Bozeman's Hyalite Canyon, a famed ice-climbing destination that she said was already full of climbers on ice flows. Conditions, she said, were sublime: "We had a huge snow storm and was maybe the most perfect day of skiing I've ever had in my life." Tours around Bridger Bowl and Texas Meadow didn't have as stellar of conditions, but were still "really fun."

At Lost Trail Ski Area on Nov. 13, the entrance to the closed ski area parking lot was filled with the cars of backcountry skiers and snowboarders cashing in on powder turns before Lost Trail's lifts start up in coming weeks. Other backcountry users headed to the top of Missoula's Snowbowl, Lolo Pass, the Swan Range or other places around western Montana. Vitoff, the Great Divide operations manager, went on a ski tour in and near Great Divide's upper mountain on Monday, "just to get my legs under me." Snow depths along the Continental Divide north of Helena were just enough to ski the "wind lips" of snow on the downwind sides of ridges, he said.

Meanwhile, at Lost Trail, about 3 feet of snow that remained fluffy on top offered mid-winteresque powder skiing. Skiing so early and in such good snow was not just a special treat for early November, backcountry travelers said, but could be a good sign of a deep winter on tap.

"It feels great," Miller said. "It's just exciting because it seems like it's going to stick, too. Seems like it's going to be a good season for the rest of the winter."