The Western Montana Fish and Game Association will host its third Youth Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Deer Creek Shooting Range.
This event will be a free opportunity for interested Missoula-area youth to observe and try a variety of shooting sports opportunities that are ongoing in the Missoula area. The Youth Expo will be suitable for youth from five to 18 years of age.
Also participating in producing this event will be the Montana Bowhunters Association, the Appleseed Project, the Missoula Trap and Skeet Club, the Big Sky Practical Shooting Club, Be Bear Aware, the Mule Deer Foundation, the Montana Trappers Association, Be Safe gun safety for kids, Montana Hunters Education, 4-H Western Heritage Shooting, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Friends of the NRA.
Safe rifle, pistol, shotgun and archery use will be featured at this event, as well as firearms safety education. Visiting youth will have the opportunity to observe and actually try different disciplines. The event will focus on education about shooting sports and related outdoor activities. The Youth Expo will be an opportunity for area young people to learn about the various shooting sports available for their ongoing participation in the Missoula area.
Eye and ear protection will be required for all participants. Food vendors will be available on site. Area young people are invited to visit the Youth Expo to learn what shooting sports are available for their ongoing participation. A map and directions to the Deer Creek Shooting Center are available from the Western Montana Fish and Game Association's Website at wmfga.org.