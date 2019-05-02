The Missoula County Weed District is hiring for the Youth in Restoration program. Each summer the Weed District provides four high school students a unique opportunity to participate and learn about local stewardship projects within Western Montana.
Youth in Restoration is a cooperative program that builds collaborative partnerships between diverse land management organizations, while providing youth crew members with career mentoring and on-the-ground training in natural resource conservation work.
The youth crew participates in a variety of hands-on activities over their eight weeks of service.
A typical day may include: removal of noxious weeds on public and/or private land, monitoring and mapping vegetation such as newly discovered invasive grass species, collecting and releasing thousands of biological control insects, removal of fencing that inhibits wildlife movement, removing browse cages as part of an ongoing stream restoration effort to enhance native trout populations, thinning for fire suppression in an old-growth ponderosa pine forest, backpacking into the Bob Marshall Wilderness to remove noxious weeds, or floating the local rivers and lakes to monitor for aquatic invasive species.
Work with professionals from these organizations: Five Valleys Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, City of Missoula Conservation Lands, University of Montana — Natural Areas, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, DNRC, Lolo National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Montana Biological Control Project, MPG Ranch, Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, Missoula County Parks, National Bison Range.
Is the Youth in Restoration Program for you?
• Are you a high school student age 14-18 years old?
• Can you get to the Missoula County Weed District office Monday - Friday by 8 a.m.
• Will miss no more than four workdays throughout the 8-9 week employment period.
• Do you enjoy hands-on tasks, outdoors in all kinds of weather and locations?
• Do you like having fun working to improve or restore public lands?
• Does camping as part of your job sound fun?
If so, contact Steffany at 258-4211 or email her at steffany@missoulaeduplace.org