Updated
The long-simmering controversy over access to a remote road in the upper reaches of the West Fork of the Bitterroot has turned up a notch this summer after a landowner built a new gate.
Lawyers are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
Kennett C. Standingrock, 26, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and intimidation including physical harm or confinement — all felonies.
The Missoula Board of Health said Tuesday it would continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for quarantining COVID-19 close c…
Megan Beard was sentenced to 30 years — with all but five years suspended.
Around 75 community members rallied at city hall, demanding transparency from law enforcement.
The International Rescue Committee in Missoula currently has seven Afghan refugees completing processing and is set to receive three more.
Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community.
Fireweed as tall as a horse’s saddlehorn has colored over the fire scar at Clearwater Crossing, and a new bridge will help horses and hikers enter this edge of the Great Burn proposed wilderness area.