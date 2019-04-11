Perhaps you've found it difficult to find a secluded, forested retreat to build your Montana dream home. Perhaps you've been looking for a property that offers complete privacy but with immediate access to recreation and city amenities at an affordable price per acre. 11433 Bench Road provides 160 peaceful, timbered acres bordered on two sides by the US Forest Service and protected with a conservation easement from future development (except for the new owner's residence and outbuildings). Harvest huckleberries, wild strawberries, or your property's own timbers to build your dream home. Enjoy mountain biking, cross-country skiing, or even hunt wild game on your own property. For a dose of city life, travel 15 minutes to experience eclectic downtown Missoula. Listing is for land only.
