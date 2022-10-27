Perspective

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinions regarding Missoula’s giving stature, bonds, and property taxes previous authors missed. On a per capita basis, Missoulians donate more back to the community than most any community in the United States. Three percent of my property taxes cover voter-approved GO bonds. About $120 per year. $10 a month. Bonds paid for open-space, trails, neighborhood parks, a regional park, a library, and more. Imagine Missoula without them. I utilize these with no additional fee. $51 million for detention facilities is the largest series of GO bonds. That’s $78 million in today’s dollars.

Since 1950 the average annual inflation rate is about 5%. In the past decade the portion of my property taxes supporting local government services appears to increase at about 3% annually whereas state government services appear to increase at about 8% annually. I say “appears” because finding past comparative information is challenging. My water bills are now about 33% less (adjusted for inflation) than under the previous owner.

During a campaign, politicians and opinion writers play to emotions. Once elected, politicians must face the facts. Don’t rely on the opinion of others regarding property taxes, including mine, you would benefit from your own reading and analysis.

Michael Sweet,

Missoula

