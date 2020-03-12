Pesticide applicators training and certification program

Join the MSU County Extension Offices of Western Montana for a full day training and certification program for pesticide applicators who wish to certify as a Private Applicator. Anyone interested in purchasing and/or applying restricted use pesticides must obtain a Private/Farm Applicator license with the Department of Agriculture. This all day training is recommended to anyone applying restricted and non-restricted pesticides which include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and rodenticides. This course addresses understanding pesticide labels, pesticide safety and environmental fate of pesticides, mixing and loading of products and solutions, as well as, integrated pest management. The private applicator training will be held at the Missoula County Weed District, 2825 Santa Fe Court from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Registration is required there is a class fee of $15 that includes all class materials and a catered lunch. Anyone interested in attending should contact Steffany Rogge at 258-4211 or email Steffany@missoulaeduplace.org.

