Have you been searching for your new best friend? Then you need to meet Petey! 1 year old Pit Bull... View on PetFinder
Petey
Have you been searching for your new best friend? Then you need to meet Petey! 1 year old Pit Bull... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former graduate student and former employee of UM were named as plaintiffs in a sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the college involving over 70 current and former employees.
Regier’s draft resolution gained statewide media coverage and was condemned by members of the American Indian Caucus.
Charles M. Covey, 44, is charged with deliberate homicide after he was arrested on suspicion of killing 65-year-old Lee Roy Nelson.
The majority of the work in the project is proposed for areas in far-northern Granite County, near the Garnet Ghost Town northwest of Drummond.
Kerry G. Drew, 68, is charged with five felonies in connection to the incident.
The Missoula Food and Agriculture Coalition has gotten a big grant to help people experiencing food insecurity and diet-related conditions to access fresh fruits and veggies.
The Butte native, who was considered second to father Evel Knievel despite performing around 350 motorcycle jumps and breaking some of his father’s records, has died. He was 60.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Guy Baker explained that clothing descriptions, surveillance footage and interviews with the public allowed him to construct a timeline that led him to arrest Charles Covey as a suspect.
A state Supreme Court order on Tuesday meant another turn in the road for a lengthy legal challenge over how Montanans can update their birth certificates.