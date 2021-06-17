Pickle
A civil engineering specialist used an infrared thermometer and recorded a surface temperature of 147 degrees on the fiber-reinforced polymer portion of the walking path.
The owner of Southgate Mall — Washington Prime Group — has filed for bankruptcy.
The CEO of the mental health center calls the sale of the building a "political football" while Mayor John Engen has said a meeting would be "unproductive."
"I’m writing to apologize for my uncharacteristically blunt and counterproductive e-mail last week," Engen wrote to the CEO of Western Montana Mental Health Center.
Jade N. Ygnatowiz, 33, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on two felony and three misdemeanor charges.
Tracy Stone-Manning is facing GOP pressure to withdraw her BLM nomination from President Joe Biden over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago.
Volunteer grizzly bear advocates have produced several new research studies contending that the Bitterroot Mountains along the Montana-Idaho border have strong potential for recovering the threatened species.
HaHaax Vielle and Kimberly Higgins appeared in Blackfeet Tribal Court on Wednesday afternoon. On June 3, arrest warrants and charges were filed against them. Their trial is scheduled for Sept. 15
- Updated
Montana has added 332 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, and confirmed 10 more deaths.
- Updated
"I think we're ready to move on to the next chapter," longtime weed opponent Steve Zabawa said Friday.