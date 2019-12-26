Polleys Square™ Condos consist of four buildings complete with a private courtyard centered around a large fire-pit. Polleys Square is named after the founder of the original lumber mill on the Old Sawmill District™ site, Edgar Polleys. Polleys Square takes pride in being part of the new Missoula neighborhood while preserving its historic roots.
Polleys Square opened in 2016 when residents moved into the first building. Since then, three additional buildings have been completed. While in high demand, there are still condos available on the first floor.
Polleys Square Condos feature open floor plans, high ceilings, large windows and great patios. Individual storage units and designated parking spaces (some in the underground parking garage) provide an ease to life with everything you need. The location couldn’t be better! The property is within close proximity to downtown Missoula and the University of Montana and is located right next to the hub of the Missoula trail system, offering miles of trails. Dog & Bicycle Bakery Cafe, Brio Fitness, and C3 WorkLounge are all in the neighborhood, and there will be a gastropub (Sawmill Grille) and much more. The 14.5-acre Silver Park is directly across the street and is a beautiful space with lots of open green space, a pavilion, a picnic shelter, and small shelters along the Riverfront Trail.
Leslie Wetherbee
Leslie is a Missoula native and a Broker with Windermere Real Estate. With 30+ years of experience in many different fields, she is fit to handle anything thrown her way – and she does just that for her clients. Leslie is dedicated to and passionate about helping her clients find the perfect home that fits all their needs. Polleys Square is another passion for Leslie and not only is she the Realtor® for the Polleys Square Condominium project, but she is also co-developer of the Old Sawmill District neighborhood. She knows the ins and outs of these condos like the back of her hand.
Leslie has spent countless hours investing in the Missoula community. She was a lead organizer of the Senior All Night Graduation Party for over five years – keeping high school graduates safe on graduation night. She is co-founder of the Windermere SUP Cup, which raises money for local charities. She is also a volunteer for the Missoula Symphony and an active member of the Missoula Organization of Realtors® and the Missoula Downtown Association.