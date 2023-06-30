Our city and county governments need to set a priority: those who lack a livable income and adequate housing need our attention more than those who can afford their own amenities. Developers, real estate agents, and the well-to-do can fend for themselves. Let local government act for those who cannot.

Consider Fort Missoula. Yes, it could become another enclave where only the fortunate feel welcome. We have enough such places already. Suppose we move in the opposite direction.

Fort Missoula could be a self-sustaining community for the poor and now-homeless. Buildings could be rehabbed into dormitories, apartments, kitchens, and laundries. The grounds could be gardens. Much of the maintenance and management could be done by residents themselves. The location would ease the problems of downtown vagrants and panhandlers.

Our new property taxes are an outrage. I for one deeply resent paying so much in order to make the place where I live less and less affordable. I'd willingly accept the taxation if I saw the money benefiting the community as a whole, but especially those who have no benefits whatsoever.

Bill Ferguson

Missoula