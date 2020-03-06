Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, March 6
Art
Paint and Sip: "A Wicked Sunrise," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
"Learn a New Technique," all day, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Every month on First Friday our in-house ceramicist Dana Childs will be demonstrating a special pottery painting technique in the pottery studio. This activity is great for all ages, and our pottery studio is stocked full with a wide variety of options. No appointment is needed; simply drop in and we'll have you painting pottery within minutes. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Fair-trade coffee presentation, Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway, 5-7 p.m. Featuring NGO from Granada, Colombia, presenting on their work helping farmers return to their land post-conflict, after being absolutely brutalized by both rebel groups and the Colombian government. These farmers have been growing coffee, which guests will be able to taste.
WORD to the Woman, 7-10 p.m., Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W. WORD to the Woman is an International Woman's Day fundraiser for Women's Opportunity & Resource Development. Women-fronted bands, food trucks, merchandise and beverages for sale.
Fish fry sponsored by Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony Parish, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Activity Center, 217 Tremont St. Dinner prices are $9 for ages 13 and over; $5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5, $30 for family (mother, father and children under 18), $6 for Campus Ministry students with UM ID. Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. at Mass at 5:30 p.m. precede the fish fry.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Emperor's New Clothes," 2 and 6 p.m., Hot Springs High School gym.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at the Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. 728-7529, mctinc.org.
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St., Missoula. $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door 15 years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
The Whitefish Theatre Company to presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. Dancing dwarfs, a truly evil queen, a hysterical witch, a handsome prince and, of course, the fairest princess in the land will take center stage in the timeless tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." While you may know how the lovable and clever seven dwarfs save the day in this cherished tale, a new cast of supporting characters breathes new life into this treasured story, surprising and entertaining audiences of all ages. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
"Spring Awakening," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Saturday, March 7
Art
Paint and Sip: "Buffalo on Black," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. There is a stencil for the buffalo provided. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint: "The Kiddie," 2-3:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. This event is open to painters ages 8 and older. Drop your child off to paint a baby Yoda, or register to paint with them! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center Ballroom, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Skippin' a Groove; caller Julie Kahl. $5 members, $10 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Odyssey of the Stars benefit honoring Judith and Barbara Blegen, 7:30 p.m. Dennison Theatre, UM. The scholarship benefit for students in the College of the Arts and Media fetes these alums, who cultivated celebrated careers in opera (Judith) and classical piano (Barbara). Featuring performances by UM students and faculty in a variety of art forms. Tickets are $30, griztix.com.
30th annual Lake County Trade Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Joe McDonald gym, Pablo.
Spam-O-Rama, noon, The Barden Bar, Bigfork. Bring your spam and carving tools.
Bigfork Brewfest, 2 p.m., Wayfarers State Park, Bigfork.
"Totally Rad '80s Prom Gone Bad Murder," 7 p.m., Ninepipes, Highway 93. 644-2588.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
"Spring Awakening," 2 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. 728-7529, mctinc.org.
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St. , Missoula. $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door 15 years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
The Whitefish Theatre Company to presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. Dancing dwarfs, a truly evil queen, a hysterical witch, a handsome prince and, of course, the fairest princess in the land will take center stage in the timeless tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." While you may know how the lovable and clever seven dwarfs save the day in this cherished tale, a new cast of supporting characters breathes new life into this treasured story, surprising and entertaining audiences of all ages. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
Sunday, March 8
Art
Paint and Sip: "Paint The Sky With Stars," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Come paint while an artist guides you through this painting. All supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Porch Leaner," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Porch-leaners are natural pine planks 10.5 inches by 42 inches. They are paintings that are intended to lean against the wall — or on your porch. You can customize as you choose. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Music
Sacred Harp Sing, 1-3 p.m., University of Montana Flat Studio (off alley), 633 S. Fifth St. E. Sacred harp singing is a traditional American form of community singing, without instruments, in four vocal parts, using the tunebook "The Sacred Harp," which is printed in shape notes. No experience necessary. Music provided. All are welcome to sing and listen.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
"Lonely Egg," an hourlong autobiographical solo show written and performed by Molly Kauffman, 7:30 p.m., Free Cycles, 732 S. First St. W. A candid look at depression and feeling alone tied together with jokes. Content warning: The show discusses depression and suicidal ideation.
International Women's Day Reader's Theater presentation, two-woman performance of "The Audition," 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, Hamilton Playhouse. Lauren is like most wannabe actresses — she wants to be famous, and to be famous you have to suffer the audition process. So when she attends an audition for a "must-have," career-building part, little does she know that the director, Stella, has very strong views about how an audition should be conducted; about how the person auditioning should be tested and what should and should not be said. Stella is about to push Lauren to her mental, physical, emotional and ethical limits. Each of her auditions lasts for a complete day, and they are very much one to one. Close to her breaking point, Lauren is subjected to alcohol, drugs and mind games as part of the audition process, all so that Stella can find out the answer to one question. How far will an actress go to get the part? (Mature themes and content.) 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.
"Spring Awakening," 2 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. 728-7529, mctinc.org.
Monday, March 9
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Story time Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, March 10
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
A capella style singing 6:30-9 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Avenue West, Missoula. Join us every Tuesday evening for fun singing and camaraderie and learn new a capella music.
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Book release party, "The Small Crimes of Tiffany Templeton" by Richard Fifield, 7-9:30 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Hosted by Kelly Anderson Provost, the evening will begin with readings by poets Sarah Aronson and Mark Gibbons, followed by Fifield reading from his new title. Stick around after the readings to buy books from Fact & Fiction, and listen to live music from Don Teschner and the WaterDawgs. Beer and wine and non-alcoholic beverages sold by the ZACC. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
UM Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center presents Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristoff presenting "Rebuilding America", 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. umt.edu/mansfield.
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "Native American Women and Citizenship" presented by Kate Shanley, professor and chair of Native American Studies at UM. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "The Dinner: A Novel" by Herman Koch, 7 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, March 11
Art
Paint and Sip: "A New Dawn," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Fused Glass Workshop, 6-8 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. This introductory class covers all the basics of glass fusion. Students will learn glass design, kiln firing processes, and be oriented to the tools and materials available in the glass studio. Attendees will also have a chance to explore and ask questions while they create a piece of glass art in class that night. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
Missoula Quilters' Guild meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairbridge Inn Conference Center, 3803 Brooks St. Guests welcome.
Jim Olsen presents his mystical interpretation of the ancient practice of the I Ching, 6 p.m., Chapter One Book Store 252 Main St., Hamilton.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night book Group discusses "The Smartest Kids in the World and How They Got That Way" by Amanda Ripley, 7 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Theater
"Spring Awakening," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. 728-7529, mctinc.org.
Thursday, March 12
Art
Paint and Sip: Bear, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. There will be a pre-draw for the bear. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Artist Workshop "Clip Art," 4-6 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Teens have the option to engage in creative, affirming art experiences while working with professional artist. This program demonstrates a positive, respectful, collaborative environment that strives to make all students feel welcome and comfortable. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share, and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Entangled Pasts: Land-Grant Colleges and American Indian Dispossession by Margaret Nash, 7-9 p.m., University of Montana: ALI Auditorium, Washington College of Education, UM. Were public universities tools of settler colonialism? This question will be addressed by Margaret Nash, University of California-Riverside, in a free public lecture on March 12.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Technology Cafe computer class, noon, registration required.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. 728-7529, mctinc.org.
"Spring Awakening," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.