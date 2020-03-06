Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Potpourri

International Women's Day Reader's Theater presentation, two-woman performance of "The Audition," 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, Hamilton Playhouse. Lauren is like most wannabe actresses — she wants to be famous, and to be famous you have to suffer the audition process. So when she attends an audition for a "must-have," career-building part, little does she know that the director, Stella, has very strong views about how an audition should be conducted; about how the person auditioning should be tested and what should and should not be said. Stella is about to push Lauren to her mental, physical, emotional and ethical limits. Each of her auditions lasts for a complete day, and they are very much one to one. Close to her breaking point, Lauren is subjected to alcohol, drugs and mind games as part of the audition process, all so that Stella can find out the answer to one question. How far will an actress go to get the part? (Mature themes and content.) 375-9050, hamiltonplayers.com.