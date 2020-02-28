Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Theater

"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St. , Missoula. $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door fifteen years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org .

The Whitefish Theatre Company to presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. Dancing dwarfs, a truly evil queen, a hysterical witch, a handsome prince and, of course, the fairest princess in the land will take center stage in the timeless tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, this classic version of the story begins with the beautiful Snow White serving her stepmother, the evil Queen Brangomar. However, when Snow White and Prince Florimond fall in love at a ball, the evil queen becomes envious of Snow White and goes to great lengths to get rid of her, including conspiring with Witch Hex to make Snow White take a bite of the infamous poison apple. While you may know how the lovable and clever seven dwarfs save the day in this cherished tale, a new cast of supporting characters breathes new life into this treasured story, surprising and entertaining audiences of all ages. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.