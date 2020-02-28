Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, February 28
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Fish Fry sponsored by Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony Parish, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Activity Center, 217 Tremont St. Dinner prices are $9 for ages 13 and over; $5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5, $30 for family (mother, father and children under 18), $6 for Campus Ministry students with UM ID. Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. at Mass at 5:30 p.m. precede the fish fry.
FVCC Chef's Table - Gulf Coast Mardi Gras 6-9 p.m., FVCC Arts & Technology Building Culinary Kitchen, 777 Grandview Dr., Kalispell. During Chef's Table, patrons indulge in a fine dining experience prepared by first-year culinary arts students at The Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. To view all Chef's Table events for the semester, visit fvcc.edu/chefs-table. Seating is limited, and all tickets must be purchased in advance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the dinner.
2020 Hospice Ball 5:30-11:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 3720 N. Reserve St., Missoula. Hospice Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Hospice Care Foundation and has been held annual the last Friday in February each year. 100% of the net proceeds go directly back to the Western Montana hospice and palliative care community.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Montana History Club Speaker: "Charlie and the -isms" with Rafael Chacon, 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St., Missoula. $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door 15 years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
The Whitefish Theatre Company to presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. Dancing dwarfs, a truly evil queen, a hysterical witch, a handsome prince and, of course, the fairest princess in the land will take center stage in the timeless tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, this classic version of the story begins with the beautiful Snow White serving her stepmother, the evil Queen Brangomar. However, when Snow White and Prince Florimond fall in love at a ball, the evil queen becomes envious of Snow White and goes to great lengths to get rid of her, including conspiring with Witch Hex to make Snow White take a bite of the infamous poison apple. While you may know how the lovable and clever seven dwarfs save the day in this cherished tale, a new cast of supporting characters breathes new life into this treasured story, surprising and entertaining audiences of all ages. $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students. 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org.
FVCC Theatre presents "Photograph 51," 7 p.m., Arts and Technology Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. Based on a true story, “Photograph 51” is set in the 1950s and follows scientist Rosalind Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in the race to unlock the mysteries of DNA. When one of Franklin’s photographs, Photograph 51, shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors are rapt with attention. $10 general, $7 seniors, students free. fvcc.edu/theatre.
Saturday, February 29
Art
Paint party fundraiser hosted by Julie-Muela Farris, 5-7 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. $35 includes materials. To RSVP contact Korri at 406-240-6364.
Raptors and Art for Adults and Teens 1-3 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 North Pattee, Missoula. This beloved class for children is offered this winter for adults and teens! Bev Beck Glueckert and Kate Davis will facilitate.Create amazing drawings and mono-prints using live raptors as models. Kate will have a falcon, hawk, and owl on hand from her Raptors of the Rockies program. Materials and instruction are provided using MAM's etching press to create art based on student observations. Preregistration strongly requested. Scholarships available. $18 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Call 406-728-0447 to sign up.
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center Ballroom, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Wood Hogs; caller Bev Young. $5 members, $10 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
Sunday, March 1
Art
Paint and Sip: "Sun Blossoms," 2-5 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $47. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "A Hoppy Spring," 6-8 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m.; Dr. Seuss' birthday party, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Young adult volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Monday, March 2
Art
Art in the Moment, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 North Pattee, Missoula. Art in the Moment is a comforting art-viewing and art-making experience for those in the early stages of dementia and their caregivers. Participants view and discuss artwork on display in the galleries in small groups and create work of their own in the education classroom.Pre-registration is required - call 406-728-0447, or e-mail jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org.
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, March 3
Art
Paint: "Rustic Feather," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $39. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Comix Workshop 6-8 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Missoula. The ZACC at 216 W. Main St. // Tuesdays // March 3 - April 7, with an opening in the Blackfoot Communications Gallery on April 9 // 6-8 p.m. // $145. The comix workshop will give students the opportunity to write and draw a comic. Classes will be structured around the discussion of the techniques, principles, and concepts surrounding the art form. Most of class time will be devoted to the creation of a comic. Myself and the class will be available as a sounding board and/or encouragement. All mediums are accepted and encouraged. There will be an opening in the ZACC Blackfoot Communications Gallery on April 9th of all the work that is created in class, which will hang for the month of April, as well as a printed comic book of everyone's work! This class is taught by the one and only Cooper Malin.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
A Capella Style Singing 6:30-9 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Avenue West, Missoula. Join us every Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 9 for fun singing and comaraderie. Learn new a Capella music.
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "Women, Public Policy and Politics" presented by Sara Rinfret, chair of the UM Department of Public Administration and Policy and director for the Master of Public Administration Program. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Job Service Series: "Effective Resumes and Cover Letters," 2 p.m., registration required; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, March 4
Art
Paint and Sip: "Spring Stroll," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $37. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Books, readings
Molly Hackett reads from her new collection of garden wisdom, 6 p.m., Chapter One Bookstore, 252 Main St.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Beginning Hand Drumming Series (5 Classes) 6:30-7:45 p.m., Lewis & Clark School, 2901 Park St., Missoula. Taught by Lawrence Duncan of Drum Brothers. Everyone is welcome and extra drums will be available. This series will start from the ground up so no previous experience is necessary. Students will learn the tones and techniques of West African hand drumming, a beginning repertoire of rhythms, ensemble playing, and the fundamentals of rhythm awareness. $60 for a 5-week series ($12/class), $14 for single classes. RSVP to matthew@drumbrothers.com or 406-531-8109.
Teen Music Workshop 4-6 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. The ZACC's Teen Music Workshop is for teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music but don't know where to start. We will write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze our favorite artists, organize and promote shows, and more. No musical experience or ability is required, rock and roll is for everybody. For ages 13-18. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Global Public Health Lecture Series: "From a Syringe Exchange in Montana to Leishmaniasis in India: A Native Missoulian's Traverse Across Global Health Research, Policy, & Academia" 6:30-7:45 p.m., UM's Gallagher Business Bldg, Room 122. Natalie Dial, DrPH Candidate, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was born and raised in Missoula, graduating from the UM in 2011 with a B.S. in Microbiology. She went on to study malaria in The Gambia during a master's in Global Health at UCSF.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Overcomer," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 6 p.m.; "Intro to Python," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, March 5
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bright Eyes," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. $37. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Mapmaking Camp 3-5 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Missoula, Thursdays, Feb. 20-April 9, ages 6-12, $125. In this camp, students will investigate how artists, mapmakers, and different cultures throughout history make sense of the world through graphic representation. They will make their own personal maps of things important to them, both real and imaginary, and will learn and develop a number of different art making skills and processes.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share, and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 7 p.m., Bedford Building, 223 S. 2nd St., Hamilton. Join the Bitter Root Water Forum for the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival Thursday, March 5. The festival will showcase films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, highlighting the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. Bring your fishiest friends to this must-see experience at the Bedford Building at 7 p.m., doors open at 6. Beer from Bitter Root Brewery will be available for purchase. Plus, a special treat, a screening from local filmmaker and photographer Jessica Haydahl Richardson, "Dropped in the Pacific," a short film chronicling local women's fishing adventure to Christmas Island. Tickets are available at the Bitter Root Water Forum office, the Freestone Fly Shop, and the Bitter Root Brewery. They are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Enjoy door prizes and enter a raffle to win a float trip for two with Eddie Olwell of Fishs Eddy O Outfitters.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Windows 10" computer class, noon, registration required.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St. , Missoula. $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door fifteen years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Spring Awakening 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM, 32 Campus Dr., Missoula. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. Much more than just an exploration of sex, violence, and rock 'n' roll, Spring Awakening is a landmark production that harnesses all the passion and tragedy of adolescence using a powerful alt-rock aesthetic. Spring Awakening is co-produced with the School of Music. Showtimes: March 4-6 and 11-14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7-8 and 15 at 2 p.m. General admission costs $20, senior tickets (60+) cost $16, student tickets cost $12 and kids under 12 cost $10. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. (As well as 1 hour before performances.) Phone: 243-4581.