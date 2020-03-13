Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, March 13
Art
St. Patrick's Day Pottery Special, all day, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. One free drink from the ZACC Bar, up to $5 value. Beer and cider for those 21 and up only. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Paint and Sip: "Evergreen Forest," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Bring your own drinks! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
VonCommon Open Studio Night, 6-9 p.m. VonCommon art collective, 100 N. Johnson No. 7. The VonCommon art collective is holding an open studio night. Artists will show off their spaces and work.
Dance
English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W. Come experience Jane Austen-era dances. The music and dances are lively, elegant and stately. All steps and figures will be taught and prompted throughout. No partner or experience required. Live music. Free admission, though donations welcome. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
Fish Fry sponsored by Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony Parish, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Activity Center, 217 Tremont St. Dinner prices are $9 for ages 13 and over; $5 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5, $30 for family (mother, father and children under 18), $6 for Campus Ministry students with UM ID. Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. at Mass at 5:30 p.m. precede the fish fry.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; World-Wide Cinema viewing of "Twin Flower" from Italy, 6 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. $20-$25, 728-7529, mctinc.org.
"Spring Awakening," 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Saturday, March 14
Art
Retro Craft Series: "Sew Printy Aprons," 9:30-11:30 a.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Saturdays through April 11. During this five-week class students will learn basic screen-printing skills and sewing machine instruction to create a one-of-a-kind apron for all your cooking and/or artistic needs. Taught by Loretta Vizzutti and Patricia Thornton. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
St. Patrick's Day Pottery Special, all day, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. One free drink from the ZACC Bar, up to $5 value. Beer and cider for those 21 and up only. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Paint and Sip: "Big Sky Galaxy," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. This beauty is painted on a wooden Montana state cutout. All supplies are provided and instruction is guided. Just bring your own drinks and paint along with the original artist! RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Open figure drawing, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Ages 18 and up, non-instructed, $8/$10. Draw from a live model in an independent drawing studio environment. Some supplies are available for use. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Paint: "Light Speed," 2-3:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. Open to painters 8 years and older. Drop your child off to paint, or register to paint with them. Instruction in guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
- 8 a.m.: St. Patrick’s Day Mass: An Irish traditional mass, St. Francis Xavier Church. There will be hymns, prayers and readings in Irish – the language St. Patrick used to convert the Irish. There will be a reception in Reidy Hall following Mass.
- 9 a.m.: Run For the Luck of It: The annual St. Patrick’s Day run will set off from Bonner Park. Everybody is invited to participate, but are advised you to register as soon as possible.
- Noon: St Patrick’s Day Parade: The annual parade sets off from North Higgins and goes to Grizzly Grocery on Beckwith and Higgins. All floats are asked to line up at Circle Square at 11 a.m.
- 2 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting at the Rhino Bar, 158 Ryman St. The Rhino will again host an tasting of Irish whiskey from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be eight delicious blends from which to choose. There also will be food available to help with soakage. The cost is $35.
- 2 p.m.: Carousel rides: There are free carousel rides in Caras Park from until 4 p.m. courtesy of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Bring the kids here after the parade and make St. Patrick’s Day one of their great childhood memories.
- 6 p.m.: Great Irish Gathering and Banquet: The Friends of Irish Studies Great Irish Gathering, Banquet and Auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown. This is the main fundraiser for the Irish Studies Program and associated cultural groups. This is more than a fundraiser; it is a great cultural celebration and place to renew old acquaintances and form new friendships. A great social night of food and drink, music and dance is guaranteed. Dinner tickets cost $30 and are available for purchase at the door or friendsofirishstudies.com. You can view and bid on auction items by going to biddingowl.com/FISW.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
No-Cost AARP tax help, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
"Spring Awakening," 2 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 and 7:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. $20-$25, 728-7529, mctinc.org.
Sunday, March 15
Art
Paint and Sip: "Colorful Cow," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. There will be a pre-sketch for this painting. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Bring your favorite beverage and follow along with a local artist. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Books, readings
Poets for Change - poetry of UPlift and UpRising, 6-8 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. Text for open spots, 406-544-9026.
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Bonner History Roundtable: "The Hammond-McLeod Family Tree," 2 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 9015 Montana 200, Bonner. "Better than Butte" pasty dinner sponsored by St. Ann Parish to follow immediately. Pasties to go $7 or eat in meal $8. 370-5929, bonnermilltownhistory.org.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
"Spring Awakening," 2 p.m., Masquer Theatre, UM. Lush melodies, incisive lyrics, and the tribulations of coming of age intertwine in this Tony Award-winning musical. Based on a famously provocative 1891 German drama, the plot follows a group of small-town teenagers as they struggle with the urges hormones have thrust upon them in the midst of a repressive society. $20 general, $16 seniors, $12 students (with any student ID), $10 ages 12 and under. 243-4581, umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Missoula Community Theatre presents the American folk musical, "The Spitfire Grill," 2 and 6:30 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. A heart-warming musical featuring Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, who dreams of a new start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. She lands a job in the local diner, which is struggling to survive, much like herself. Percy’s unique idea to save the restaurant through an essay contest takes the town on a musical journey of renewal, self-discovery, and redemption. Americana folk music mixed with stories of heartache and hope, good coffee and a hot breakfast are all served up at The Spitfire Grill. Rated PG-13, mild adult themes. $20-$25, 728-7529, mctinc.org.
Monday, March 16
Art
Spring Break Art Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Friday, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. "Behind the Scenes at the Museum." $81/$90 for morning (9 a.m.-noon) or afternoon (1-4 p.m.); $144 (20% discount) for full day. Ages 9-12. Full day campers, bring a bag lunch. Each day, the class will explore a part of the museum not available to the general public. Ever wondered how art gets installed in a gallery? Or wanted a glimpse inside the secret vault where MAM's art collection is stored? Participants get to play curator for a day and hang an exhibition of art created by all the campers in the education gallery. There will be an opening celebration for the show on Friday, March 20, and parents are invited. To register, call 406-728-0447 or e-mail jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org.
Spring Break Camp: "Wild Walk Costume Making," 9 a.m.-noon, through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Ages 6-12. $125. Make costumes for the International Wildlife Film Festival's Wild Walk Parade. Learn the art of mask-making and costume assembly. Campers will either make their own costume or participate in constructing a large scale costume to be carried by the group in the Wild Walk Parade! 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Spring Break Pottery Special, all day through Friday, ZACC, 216 W. Main St. In celebration of spring break and the International Wildlife Film Festival, get $1 off all animal figurines in the pottery studio during spring break. This activity is great for all ages, and the pottery studio is stocked full with a wide variety of options. No appointment is needed; simply drop in and start painting pottery within minutes. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Cuban Modern Dance Intensive with Bruno Augusto of Arts & Above, 9-11 a.m., through Friday, West Side Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St. No. 2. Ages 18 and over. This intensive introduces dancers to the basics of the Cuban Modern Technique. Begin each day with a warm up moving to partial space and then full space. May conclude each day with a repertory by Augusto. Ideal for those with previous dance/movement training looking to be challenged. $150 for the week, $30 per day. Register at 406-880-7968 or team@artsandabove.org.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, March 17
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
A Capella Style Singing 6:30-9 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Avenue West, Missoula. Join us every Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 9 for fun singing and comaraderie. Learn new a Capella music.
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Annual traditional St. Patrick's Day dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Historic St. Mary's Parish Family Center, 400 Charlos St., Stevensville. $13 adults and teens, $8 ages 6-12, children under 6 free. (hot dogs and chips available for kids). Green beer available for adults with first glass free; additional glasses by donation. Call 777-2067.
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "Who am I? Sorting Out American Identity" presented by Kathy Kuipers, UM associate professor, director of graduate studies and former chair in the Department of Sociology. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! gamers club, 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, March 18
Art
"Drink & Draw Missoula Women's History," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St. Free; all ages. Presented by the ZACC, Western Cider, and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. March is Women's History Month, and what better way to learn and celebrate our foremothers than through art? This free public event celebrates the women who lived in this valley before us, both settlers and indigenous. The HMFM will provide a variety of items and photographs to inspire attendees, and ZACC and HMFM staff will be on hand for art instruction and questions about the historical items. Drawing materials are provided for free by the ZACC, and we receive a portion of the profit from cider sales during the event. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Paint and Sip: "Wild and Free," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. This painting is done on a wooden shiplap cutout. There are stencils for those horns, and don't hesitate to ask for a color change for those flowers! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Art Associates of Missoula, 10 a.m., Montana Museum of Art & Culture, UM. View the two-gallery exhibition: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature," 544-0891.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Potpourri
"Its Raining, So What: The Story of Joe Stone," 7-9 p.m., FVCC Arts & Technology Building Room 139, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell. Filmmaker, outdoor adventurer and professional speaker Joe Stone discusses the process of learning to redefine and create his new normal after being diagnosed as a C7 quadriplegic. He was the first quadriplegic to compete in an Ironman Triathlon, among other significant achievements.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Playing with Fire," 3:30 p.m.; "Intro to SketchUp," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, March 19
Art
Monthly art docent trainings, noon-1:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Are you interested in leading tours of museum exhibitions for all ages and abilities? MAM's education team provides the necessary tools, skills and practice to generate discussion and deepen the viewing experience for everyone. All trainings are appropriate for both new and returning docents. Training includes an orientation to MAM's inquiry-based interpretive strategy and an in-depth look at exhibitions. To lead tours at MAM you must attend at least one training, shadow one tour, and be shadowed for one tour. Docents are valued volunteers and receive a complementary membership for working sic or more hours a year. Membership includes a 10% discount on classes, workshops, and bookstore purchases, as well as invitations to member-only events. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Paint and Sip: "Judy's Flowers," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens. This one is beautiful and you can easily customize to match any decor. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Bring your own drinks. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share, and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Intro to Canva" computer class, noon, registration required; Blanket Fort Book Club at the Big Sky Branch, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Family History Series: "Create a Locality Guide," 3 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.