Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Wednesday, March 18

Art

"Drink & Draw Missoula Women's History," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St. Free; all ages. Presented by the ZACC, Western Cider, and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. March is Women's History Month, and what better way to learn and celebrate our foremothers than through art? This free public event celebrates the women who lived in this valley before us, both settlers and indigenous. The HMFM will provide a variety of items and photographs to inspire attendees, and ZACC and HMFM staff will be on hand for art instruction and questions about the historical items. Drawing materials are provided for free by the ZACC, and we receive a portion of the profit from cider sales during the event. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.