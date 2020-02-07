Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, February 7
Art
Valentine's Art Making, 5-8 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 126 W. Main St. $5 donation to cover materials. There will also be pre-made Valentine's cards and pins crafted by local artists available for purchase. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; teddy bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
103rd Foresters' Ball, 7 p.m.-midnight, Schreiber Gym, UM. Music by 406. eventbrite.com/e/foresters-ball-tickets-77168975483.
Pint night, 5-8 p.m., Blacksmith Brewing Co., 114 Main St., Stevensville. Portion of proceeds go to Bitter Root Water Forum.
Whitefish Theatre Company's sixth annual Father-Daughter Winter Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., O'Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish. Open to fathers and daughters of all ages. Featuring DJ, desserts and beverages, photo booth. $25 per couple with $10 tickets for each additional daughter. 406-862-5371, whitefishteheatreco.org.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
Missoula Children's Theatre presents "Disney's Frozen Jr.," 7 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sold out. The classic story from the first Frozen film, and includes songs from both movies and the Broadway version, with all the characters and songs you know and love. "Disney’s Frozen Jr." takes all of those elements and condenses the performance down to a little over an hour, making it a perfect theatre piece for both our cast and audience.” 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater presents "The Wild Wild Wildest West," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Summer Playhouse. Hilarious musical spoof of many of the old Hollywood Westerns. Slick and wealthy Richard Coldheart ("Oh, that’s Rich!") must marry Polly Wanda Cracker to control the Cracker property. However, it’s Polly’s homely sister, Prunella, who wants to marry him! Meanwhile, our hero, Sheriff Wayne John, has his hands full surviving the hilarious antics of well-meaning but not-too-bright Deputy Doowrong. When a bundle of villains, including Snydley Dastardly, Kid Kid and Calamity Jan, attempts to take over Low Humidity Chasm. 406-837-4886, bigforksummerplayhouse.com.
Saturday, February 8
Art
Adult Workshop: Veterans Create! 1-3 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. Join mindfulness teacher Kate Crouch for an hour of guided conversation and movement in the exhibition "Rick Bartow: Things You Know But Cannot Explain." Teaching artist Jeff Brown will facilitate the art-making portion of the workshop. Free and open to all. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Books, readings
Book launch party for "Lilly Goes to School," 1 p.m., Wingate by Wyndham, 5252 Airway Boulevard. Written by Cheryl Hornstein, photos by her daughter, UM graduate, Lisa Kunkel. Meet the authors, activities for children. 406-207-9923, 360-9754.
Grace Larson signs "Fay Hayes," 11 a.m., Ninepipes, Highway 93, Pablo. 644-2588.
A morning with Montana mystery writer Leslie Budewitz, 8-11 a.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Food and drink
Roaring Twenties brewers dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing Company, Bigfork.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; teddy bear pickup and slide show, 109 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
The Bakery presents a Valentine Drag Show, 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, the ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $5 each or $7 per couple, all ages. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
Montana Repertory Theater presents "War of the Worlds," the 1938 radio script by Howard E. Koch, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, 7:30 p.m., Montana Theatre, UM. Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Part radio play, part theatrical experience, this re-imagining of the classic piece is directed by Caitlin O’Connell. Tickets are $25 regular or $10 for children 12 and under. montanarep.com.
Sunday, February 9
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Tell Us Something fundraiser, 6 p.m., The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Evening of live storytelling culled from the Tell Us Something archive with a live improvised musical soundtrack provided by John Sporman and Travis Yost. $75-$85 (logjampresents.com). All ages welcome
Ballet Beyond Borders celebrates Chinese New Year, 3-5 p.m., MCT Center for the Performing Arts, 200 N. Adams. Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre and the Confucius Institute mark the Year of the Rat with Chinese song by Dolce Canto, Chinese folk dance and ballet with RMBT and special Chinese guests.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Monday, February 10
Art
PIR Day Camp: "All Day Kinetic Art," 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Ages 6-12. $65. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, February 11
Art
Art talk with Danish potter Annette Printz, 6:15 p.m., Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway.
After School Art Adventure Series I, for ages 7-12, 3:45-5:15 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Create artwork inspired by MAM exhibitions; includes a short tour and a series of projects including drawing, painting, printmaking, and 3-D exploration. $54 for MAM members, $60 for nonmembers. 728-0447.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Valentine card making, 6 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville. 777-5061.
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "The Story of Citizenship in the Constitution" presented by Anthony Johnstone, Helen and David Mason Professor of Law and professor of public administration at the UM Bewlett School of Law. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; card crafting, 6-8 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "Half a Yellow Sun" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, 7 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, February 12
Art
Lunch Club at MAM, noon, Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Bring your coworkers and friends for a lunchtime mini tour and conversation. MAM staff will lead a 30-minute art experience in one of our exhibitions. Email jenny@missoulaartmuseum.org to sign up.
Fused glass workshop taught by Heather Stockton, 6-8 p.m., the ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Introductory class covers the basics of glass fusion. Learn glass design, kiln firing processes and be oriented to the tools and materials available in the glass studio. $45. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Valentine cookie decorating class for beginners, 6:30 p.m., Ninepipes, Highway 93, Pablo. 644-2588.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Missoula Quilters' Guild meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fairbridge Inn Conference Center, 3803 Brooks St.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Memory Cafe, 2-4 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Shazam," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Carvey demonstration in the MakerSpace, 6:30 p.m., registration required; 2nd Wednesday Night Book Group discusses the novel "There There" by Tommy Orange, 7 p.m. .
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, February 13
Art
Teen artist workshop: "Art as Activism" 4-6 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Middle and high school students are invited to a free workshop. Teens have the option to engage in creative, affirming art experiences while working with a professional artist. This program demonstrates a positive, respectful, collaborative environment that strives to make all students feel welcome and comfortable. Both teaching artists and exhibiting artists are trained and hired to lead art projects in a variety of art media, techniques, and approaches that relate directly to exhibitions on display. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Monthly art docent training, noon-1:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St. MAM's education team provides the necessary tools, skills and practice to generate discussion and deepen the viewing experience for everyone. All trainings are appropriate for both new and returning docents. Training includes an orientation to MAM's inquiry-based interpretive strategy and an in-depth look at exhibitions. To lead tours at MAM you must attend at least one training, shadow one tour, and be shadowed for one tour. 728-0448, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Comedian Shayne Smith, 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Deer Lodge. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 406-846-7900, deerlodgerialto.com.
Comedy Showcase hosted by August Ansley, 7:30-10 p.m., the ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. $5, all ages. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "Intro to Twitter" computer class, noon, registration required; Big Sky Branch, "Nail It or Fail It! Valentine's Challenge," 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.