Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, events may be canceled on short notice. You're advised to check organizations' websites or call to double-check beforehand.
Friday, March 20
Art
Paint and Sip: "A Bright New Day," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This bright new day is painted on a long skinny canvas. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Saturday, March 21
Art
Paint and Sip: "Twilight Beach," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Hazy Daisy," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This giant daisy is gorgeous. Get in here and paint it. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Potpourri
Spring Fling Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. Crafters, artisans, vintage and collectible vendors! Pattie Wagon food truck.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.org.
Sunday, March 22
Art
Paint and Sip: "The Octopus," 2-5 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Come in and paint along with a local artist while you sip on your favorite beverage. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.org.
Monday, March 23
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Potpourri
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, March 24
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
A Capella Style Singing 6:30-9 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Avenue West, Missoula. Join us every Tuesday evening from 6:30-9 for fun singing and camaraderie. Learn new a capella music.
Potpourri
The Montana Wilderness Association's Shining Mountain Chapter presents a slide lecture about "The Plants of the Northern Bitterroots" by Peter Lesica, 7 p.m., Goodworks Venture, 129 Alder St.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, March 25
Art
Paint and Sip: "Sunshine Through The Aspens," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This painting is completed on a wooden shiplap cutout. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Thursday, March 26
Art
Paint and Sip: "Chip," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Books, readings
Charles Vaught, wildlife firefighter reads from and signs his book "State of Fire," 6-8 p.m., Great Burn Brewing, 2230 McDonald Ave.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.