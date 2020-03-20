Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Potpourri

Tuesday, March 24

Dance

Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.