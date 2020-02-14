Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, February 14
Dance
Sweetheart Dance, 7-9 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S. Ages 16 and up. $3 per person or $5 per couple. Music from all eras; refreshments; appearance by Sparty the Spartan from Sentinel High School.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, featuring more than 150 nonfiction movies screening at multiple venues around Missoula through Feb. 23. Go to bigskyfilmfest.org, this issue's preview, and watch for daily highlights in the Missoulian.
Missoula's HomeGrown Comedy competition's first qualifying round, 7 and 9 p.m., The Roxy Theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Admission is $11, which goes toward the prizes for the winners. Comedians will be performing in front of two different crowds!
Valentine's Day Ball, 5-11:55 p.m., Lake Bar, 49494 U.S. Highway 93, Polson. $30 per person includes dinner, dessert and dancing. Music by Clancy Skaw, Craig Barton, David Caselli and Sid Seay, 8:30-close. $5 to attend music only.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; World-Wide Cinema viewing of "Ulysses & Mona," 6 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
UM Opera Theater and Symphony Orchestra presents "The Medium" by Gian-Carlo Menotti and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini, 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. "The Medium" tells the tale of Mme. Flora. She holds fake seances, assisted by her daughter Monica and by a young boy, Toby, whom they’ve taken in. But during one of the seances, things seem to turn real, and Baba starts to come apart, desperate to explain the touch from beyond. "Gianni Schicchi" is an uproarious comedy by Puccini — the only comedy he ever wrote. The greedy Donati family scorns Gianni Schicchi because of social class. But they need his help to overturn a will. His daughter Lauretta wants to marry young Rinuccio, the only nice Donati. Schicchi steps in to help, but there are definitely surprises in store for all. Stephen Kalm is guest artist, playing the role of Gianni Schicchi. $5-$11. umt.edu/music.
Saturday, February 15
Art
Sew Printy Series: "Aprons," 9:30-11:30 a.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. During this five-week class students will learn basic screen printings skills and sewing machine instruction to create an apron for all your cooking and/or artistic needs. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Open figure drawing, 2-4 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Ages 18 and older, non-instructed, $8/$10. Draw from a live model in an independent drawing studio environment. Some supplies are available for use. 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org.
Books, readings
Montana poet laureate Melissa Kwasny shares her poetry and leads a discussion of what our valley means to us, Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge No. 2757, Thompson Falls. 5:30 buffet opens; 7:30 presentation. 406-826-8585
Dance
Missoula Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Missoula Senior Center Ballroom, 705 S. Higgins Ave. Music by Skippin' a Grove, caller Derek Gallagher. $5 members, $10 nonmembers, under 18 free. missoulafolk.org.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear pickup and slide show, 10 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula Senior Center. Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Open hours in the MakerSpace, 2-6 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Theater
UM Opera Theater and Symphony Orchestra presents "The Medium" by Gian-Carlo Menotti and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini, 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. "The Medium" tells the tale of Mme. Flora. She holds fake seances, assisted by her daughter Monica and by a young boy, Toby, whom they’ve taken in. But during one of the seances, things seem to turn real, and Baba starts to come apart, desperate to explain the touch from beyond. "Gianni Schicchi" is an uproarious comedy by Puccini — the only comedy he ever wrote. The greedy Donati family scorns Gianni Schicchi because of social class. But they need his help to overturn a will. His daughter Lauretta wants to marry young Rinuccio, the only nice Donati. Schicchi steps in to help, but there are definitely surprises in store for all. Stephen Kalm is guest artist, playing the role of Gianni Schicchi. $5-$11. umt.edu/music.
Sunday, February 16
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Bonner History Roundtable: "Captain Lewis on the Blackfoot," 2 p.m., KettleHouse tap room, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner. Free and open to the public. 543-5115, bonnermilltownhistory.org.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Monday, February 17
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Potpourri
Pint night for Australia's firefighters, 5-8 p.m., Gild Brewing, 515 S. Higgins Ave. For every pint purchased, $1 will be donated.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, February 18
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "Women and Citizenship: Jeanette Rankin and the Fight for the Vote," presented by Sara Hayden, professor in the UM Department of Communication Studies. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Seeley Lake Book Group discusses "Evicted," 11 a.m.; Young Adult volunteer orientation, 3:30 p.m., community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Teen Writers Club, 3:30 p.m.; Socrates Cafe, 7 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, February 19
Art
Art Associates of Missoula, 10 a.m., Radius Gallery, 120 N. Higgins Ave. Featuring the gallery's grand opening exhibits celebrating world-class Missoula artist Rudy Autio, his drawings, ceramic, prints and more. Free and open to the public. 544-0891.
"Drink & Draw What You Love," 5:30-7:30 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St. All ages. This free public event celebrates the people and things who are special to us through the magic of art. Bring your significant other or a family member, a beloved friend, or a treasured object and create art inspired by them or in their likeness. ZACC staff and volunteers will be on hand to help guide the art-making process and answer questions. Drawing materials are provided for free by the ZACC. Donations for art supplies are always appreciated. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
"Large Scale Block Printing," 7-9 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Wednesday through March 25. $145. In this five-week class students will design an image for a large-scale block print, carve their image into wood, print the image. Those who want to can join us as we walk our prints in the International Wildlife Film Festival Wild Walk Parade on Saturday, April 18. A materials list will be handed out the first day of class. This class is taught by David Miles Lusk. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen Music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Screening of "Dear Georgina" and "First Light," 7 p.m., Payne Family Native American Center, UM. Followed by audience Q&A. upstanderproject.org.
"Mini tepee" class with tanned deer hide, 6:30 p.m., Ninepipes, Highway 93, Pablo.
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Fast Color," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; "Intro to SketchUp," 6:30 p.m., registration required; Informed Citizen Series: "Media Literacy in an Age of Fake News, with Missoulian editor Gwen Florio, 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillard's, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Thursday, February 20
Art
"Canyon and Mesa" slide show and talk by photographer Lee Silliman, 7 p.m., Gallery 709, 709 Ronan St. 541-7100, montanaart.com.
Mapmaking Camp, 3-5 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Thursdays through April 9. Ages 6-12. $125. In this camp, students will investigate how artists, mapmakers, and different cultures throughout history make sense of the world through graphic representation. They will make their own personal maps of things important to them, both real and imaginary, and will learn and develop a number of different art making skills and processes. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share and support. 728-0447.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Kids' stuff
Music and Movement for ages 2-5, noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; "iPad and iPhone" computer class, noon, registration required; Family History Series with FamilySearch: "Overview of NARA," 3 p.m., registration required; Frenchtown Branch family movie night, 6 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
FVCC Theatre presents "Photograph 51," 7 p.m., Arts and Technology Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. Based on a true story, “Photograph 51” is set in the 1950s and follows scientist Rosalind Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in the race to unlock the mysteries of DNA. When one of Franklin’s photographs, Photograph 51, shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors are rapt with attention. $10 general, $7 seniors, students free. fvcc.edu/theatre.