Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Theater

UM Opera Theater and Symphony Orchestra presents "The Medium" by Gian-Carlo Menotti and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini, 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theatre, UM. "The Medium" tells the tale of Mme. Flora. She holds fake seances, assisted by her daughter Monica and by a young boy, Toby, whom they’ve taken in. But during one of the seances, things seem to turn real, and Baba starts to come apart, desperate to explain the touch from beyond. "Gianni Schicchi" is an uproarious comedy by Puccini — the only comedy he ever wrote. The greedy Donati family scorns Gianni Schicchi because of social class. But they need his help to overturn a will. His daughter Lauretta wants to marry young Rinuccio, the only nice Donati. Schicchi steps in to help, but there are definitely surprises in store for all. Stephen Kalm is guest artist, playing the role of Gianni Schicchi. $5-$11. umt.edu/music.