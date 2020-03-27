Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, events may be canceled on short notice. You're advised to check organizations' websites or call to double-check beforehand.
Friday, March 27
Art
Paint and Sip: "My Little Cactus," 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This is an adorable painting of a cactus that you can customize if you so choose. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. Bring your favorite drink and paint along with a local artist. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Saturday, March 28
Art
Paint and Sip: "Zen Tree." 7-9 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. Get in here and chill out. Bring your favorite drinks and paint along with a local artist. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Paint and Sip: "Enjoy the Ride," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens Ave. This painting is done on a wooden shiplap cutout. Instruction is guided and supplies are provided. There is a stencil for that bike,so no worries. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Music
Missoula Sequesterfest, noon-midnight. Live streamed music festival. Missoula musicians come together to provide an all live show. The Mighty Travis, noon-1 p.m. Tom Catmull, 1-2 p.m. John Floridis, 2-3 p.m. Night Blooming Jasmine, 3-4 p.m. Larry Hirshberg, 4-5 p.m. Marlene Hutchins, 5-5:15 p.m. Kimberlee Carlson, 5:15-5:30 p.m. Teri Llovett, 5:30-5:45 p.m. Grace Decker, 5:45-6 p.m. Chase and the Known Associates, 6-7 p.m. Aaron Jennings, 7-8 p.m. Nate Biehl and Caroline Keys, 8-9 p.m. Don Teschner and Nina Shyne, 9-10 p.m. plesseract, 10-11 p.m. Ryan Bundy 11 p.m-midnight. https://www.facebook.com/events/965425420526608/.
Potpourri
Spring Fling Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. Crafters, artisans, vintage and collectible vendors! Pattie Wagon food truck.
Sunday, March 29
Art
Paint and Sip: "Bursting Blooms Wine Glass Set," 2-4 p.m., Painting With A Twist, 2100 Stephens, Missoula. Yep! We are painting wine glasses. All supplies are provided and instruction is guided. RSVP at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula.
Potpourri
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Monday, March 30
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Tuesday, March 31
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners. Focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Work with greater complexity in technique exercises and repertoire in various palos; this session begins with bulerias. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. 406-542-9270.
Kids' stuff
A Capella Style Singing 6:30-9 p.m., Target Range School, 4095 South Avenue West, Missoula. Join us every Tuesday evening from 6:30-9 for fun singing and camaraderie. Learn new a capella music.
Wednesday, April 1
Potpourri
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Thursday, April 2
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
