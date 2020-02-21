Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Have an event you'd like listed? Visit missoula.com/events.
Friday, February 21
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Teddy Bear sleepover, 4 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Preschool story time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
Potpourri
17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, featuring more than 150 nonfiction movies screening at multiple venues around Missoula through Feb. 23. Go to bigskyfilmfest.org, this issue's preview, and watch for daily highlights in the Missoulian.
Sixth annual Outdoor Recreation and Motorsports Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Southgate Mall. See new models of snowmobiles, snow bikes, UTVs, plus motorcycles, boats, ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes and more.
Missoula Public Library: Yarns at the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "Gemini Man," 7 p.m.
Yoga, 9 a.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. $5. 543-7154.
Theater
FVCC Theatre presents "Photograph 51," 7 p.m., Arts and Technology Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. Based on a true story, “Photograph 51” is set in the 1950s and follows scientist Rosalind Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in the race to unlock the mysteries of DNA. When one of Franklin’s photographs, Photograph 51, shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors are rapt with attention. $10 general, $7 seniors, students free. fvcc.edu/theatre.
The Bigfork Players present "Naked Bigport," 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts, 526 Electric Ave., Bigfork. Bigport. A quaint and quiet tourist destination in Northwestern Montana. Bustling with visitors during the summer, its winter is peaceful as the locals enjoy the relative solitude of nature. But when it's rumored that Homeland Security is investigating an expose' on Bigport life written by an insider and the town appears to be sitting, quite literally, on a powder keg, the residents bring out the heavy artillery and respond in the only way they know how, by staging a parade. (No one is naked and nothing is real. This is fake news at its finest). bigforkcommunityplayers.com.
Saturday, February 22
Art
Indian Country Conversations, "Deconstructing the Myth of the West," 1-2 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 North Pattee, Missoula. MAM continues its series in which indigenous and non-indigenous speakers are invited to lead these Saturday afternoon discussions to inspire dialogue specific to particular issues or themes addressed in current exhibitions in the Lynda M. Frost Contemporary American Indian Gallery. In this entry, the speakers are Montana authors Deborah Magpie Earling ("Perma Red") and Russell Roland and a new exhibition, "Gordon McConnell: When the West Was Won." This conversation will focus on deconstructing the myth of the West. These discussions provide necessary education and cultural exchange to bolster cultural understanding and break down stereotypes — through visual art — of indigenous people who live on and off the nearby reservations surrounding Missoula.
Saturday Family Art Workshop, "Families Speak!" 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 North Pattee, Missoula. The whole family is invited to make art together in these artist-led, free workshops. Please arrive a few minutes early to ensure a spot. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. All materials provided — just bring an open and creative mind. In this session, create a dialogue through art in response to Stephen Braun's exhibition "Hindsight is 20/20." Using found and recycled materials, create family self-portraits with speech bubbles expressing dreams and desires for each family and for the world.
Kids' stuff
Story time, 11 a.m., Barnes and Noble, 2640 N. Reserve St.
Story time for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Family snow sculpture competition at Lolo Pass, meet at Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Sculpting fun, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; judging and awards, 1-2 p.m. Warming hut, free hot beverages, free snow show and ski rentals. Online registration required at https://tinyurl.com/vngu5cp.
Sixth annual Outdoor Recreation and Motorsports Show, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Southgate Mall. See new models of snowmobiles, snow bikes, UTVs, plus motorcycles, boats, ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes and more.
Missoula Valley Winter Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Missoula Senior Center). Local produce, baked goods, fruit preserves, coffee, tea, authentic Indian and Hmong food, plant starts, seeds, photography, jewelry, apparel, furniture, toys, live music and more.
Missoula duplicate open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. missoulabridge.com.
Bingo, 1-4 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Theater
FVCC Theatre presents "Photograph 51," 7 p.m., Arts and Technology Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. Based on a true story, "Photograph 51" is set in the 1950s and follows scientist Rosalind Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in the race to unlock the mysteries of DNA. When one of Franklin's photographs, Photograph 51, shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors are rapt with attention. $10 general, $7 seniors, students free. fvcc.edu/theatre.
The Bigfork Players present "Naked Bigport," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts, 526 Electric Ave., Bigfork. Bigport. A quaint and quiet tourist destination in northwestern Montana. Bustling with visitors during the summer, its winter is peaceful as the locals enjoy the relative solitude of nature. But when it's rumored that Homeland Security is investigating an expose on Bigport life written by an insider and the town appears to be sitting, quite literally, on a powder keg, the residents bring out the heavy artillery and respond in the only way they know how, by staging a parade. (No one is naked and nothing is real. This is fake news at its finest). bigforkcommunityplayers.com.
Sunday, February 23
Food and drink
Biers and Brunch at Bayern Brewing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1507 Montana St., Missoula.
Kids' stuff
Story time for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Sunday Funday Big Roll Bingo and Beer, 5 p.m., Ninepipes, Highway 93, Pablo. 644-2588.
Sixth annual Outdoor Recreation and Motorsports Show, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Southgate Mall. See new models of snowmobiles, snow bikes, UTVs, plus motorcycles, boats, ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes and more.
Bingo, doors noon, games 1 p.m., Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 S., Lolo. $10 or $18 for 13 games. 529-1819.
Missoula duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Missoulabridge.com.
Free Sunday pool, all day, Union Club, 208 E. Main St.
"Bits & Brews: Let's Game," 1:30-7 p.m., VFW Post 209 Ole Beck, 245 W. Main St. Free entry; ages 18 and over. Featuring video-game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Along with featured games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Party, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, PacMan, Street Fighter 2 and more.
Theater
Auditions for Missoula Community Theatre's Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical," noon-6 p.m., MCT Main Street entrance. Children ages 8-14 audition noon-3 p.m.; 15 and older 3-6 p.m.; families (with adults and children auditioning) 3-4 p.m. 728-7529, MCTinc.org.
The Bigfork Players present "Naked Bigport,"2 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts, 526 Electric Ave., Bigfork. Bigport. A quaint and quiet tourist destination in Northwestern Montana. Bustling with visitors during the summer, its winter is peaceful as the locals enjoy the relative solitude of nature. But when it's rumored that Homeland Security is investigating an expose' on Bigport life written by an insider and the town appears to be sitting, quite literally, on a powder keg, the residents bring out the heavy artillery and respond in the only way they know how, by staging a parade. (No one is naked and nothing is real. This is fake news at its finest). bigforkcommunityplayers.com.
Monday, February 24
Books
Melissa Anne Peterson will read and sign her debut novel, "Vera Violet," 7 p.m. Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave.
Dance
Flamenco at The Barn, 6-7:30 p.m., The Barn Movement Center, 2926 S. Third W. For new beginners; focus on correct placement, technique and introduction to compás, braceo, floreo, marcaje, basic footwork and turns, with choreography. Classes include castanets, which are available at the studio to use in class or to buy. Classes are $40 per month, or $15 per individual class. For teens and adults, as well as very focused young dancers. 406-542-9270.
Food and drink
Moscow Monday, noon-8 p.m., Montgomery Distillery, 129 W. Front St. $1 from each cocktail sold donated to a local nonprofit, with the recipient changing each week.
Kids' stuff
Storytime Empower Place Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 1-:30 a.m., 1720 Wyoming St.
Potpourri
Missoula Public Library: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Missoula duplicate bridge coached play of hand class, 9:30 a.m.; open game, 12:30-4 p.m.; open game (intermediate/novice), 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. montanabridge@gmail.com.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; dominoes and bridge, 12:45 p.m.; slow flow yoga, 7 p.m., $5.
Pretty Tricky Trivia, 7 p.m., Western Cider, 501 N. California St.
Tuesday, February 25
Art
Experimental drawing camp, 4-6 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, 216 W. Main St., Missoula. Tuesdays, Feb. 25-April 7, 4-6 p.m., ages 6-12, $125. In this camp we will explore new ways of making drawings. Students will investigate historical and contemporary artists who push the boundaries of what drawing can be and what it can produce. They will learn fun new ways to develop and expand their own technique, and will be challenged to look at the world in new ways.
Intermediate screen printing techniques, 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays through March 3, $145. Students should already understand and be able to execute basic methods of screen printing such as: coating screens with light sensitive emulsion, drawing films, exposing film to screen, washing out screens, and printing. In this course we will use rubylith film to create easy color separations. The course will also utilize pin and tab registration which is a very accurate method for lining up colors on paper. Taught by Christa Carleton.
Dance
Unity Dance and Drum's African dance class with Tarn Ream and live musicians, 7-8:30 p.m., Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave. All levels, ages and drop-in dancers welcome. $10 per class, $35 for four classes. 549-7033, tarn.ream@umontana.edu.
Kids' stuff
Tiny tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30-11 a.m.; Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. 721-2665.
Music
Sweet Adelines Five Valley Chorus, 6:30-9 p.m., every Tuesday, Target Range School. 4095 South Ave. W. Guests welcome anytime. fivevalleysweetadeines.com.
Potpourri
Community Lecture Series hosted by the UM Alumni Association, 7 p.m., University Center Theater. Featuring "Trains, Dolls and Demands on the Devil: The Precarious Position of Minority Rights," presented by Tobin Shearer, director of UM's African-American Studies program and professor of history. grizalum.org/events/cls/default.php.
WORD nonprofit benefit, Caffe Dolce, 500 Brooks St. Ten percent of proceeds from food and drinks go to Women's Opportunity and Resource Development from 5:30 p.m. to close.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.: Open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Job Service Series: "Job Search Techniques," 2 p.m., registration required; Frenchtown Book Group, 5:45 p.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Yoga, 9 a.m., $5; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Trivia, 6 p.m., Bonfire, Woods Bay.
Trivia, 8:30 p.m., Press Box, 825 E. Broadway.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Perfect Shot Tavern, Polson.
Wednesday, February 26
Art
Large Scale Block Printing, Wednesdays through March 25, ZACC, 216 W. Main St., 7-9 p.m., $145. In this five-week class students will design an image for a large-scale block print, carve their image into wood, print the image! Those who want to can join us in the International Wildlife Film Festival Wild Walk Parade on Saturday, April 18. Taught by David Miles Lusk.
Kids' stuff
Kids' yoga, 3:30 p.m., North Valley Public Library, Stevensville.
Tiny Tales at EmPower Place, 1720 Wyoming St. 721-2665.
Toddler and baby story time, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Music
Teen Music workshop for ages 13-18, 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays through April 8, The ZACC, 216 W. Main St. For teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and roll music. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze artists, organize and promote shows and more. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Potpourri
Teen Music Workshop 4-6 p.m., ZACC, 216 W Main St, Missoula. The ZACC's Teen Music Workshop is for teenagers who want to explore DIY rock and rollmusic but don't know where to start. Write songs, learn instruments, form bands, experiment with recording, analyze favorite artists, organize and promote shows, and more. Teen musicians can access space, instruments and time to create bands that stick together and become active parts of the Missoula music community. Members of the club will also perform at the Wilma during the ZACC's annual Mini Show, and have the opportunity to work as paid summer rock camp teachers. No musical experience or ability is required, rock and roll is for everybody. For ages 13-18.
Missoula Public Library: open hours in the MakerSpace, noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday matinee at the Big Sky Branch, "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," 3:30 p.m.; Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Writers Anonymous, 6 p.m.; "Intro to Python," 6:30 p.m., registration required.
Duplicate bridge open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154: Tai chi, 9:15 a.m., $5; Scrabble, bridge, 12:45 p.m.
Course in Miracles study group, 9:45 a.m.-noon, Center for Spiritual Living, 1720 N. First St., Hamilton. Love offering suggested. cslbitterroot.org, 381-6480.
Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m., The Still Room, 1609 W. Broadway.
Trivia, 8 p.m., Silver Slipper Lounge, 4063 U.S. Highway 93.
Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Flathead Lake Brewing, Bigfork.
Nerd Alert! Trivia 7-9 p.m., Locals Only, 149 West Broadway.
Theater
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, ZACC Showroom, 216 W. Main St., Missoula. Continues $20 general, $10 students (door only). Starring Missoula favorites Salina Chatlain, Haley Court, Rick Martino, and Teresa Waldorf. The play picks up after the classic Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" concludes. Nora walks back through the door 15 years later, and once again lives and our ideas of how we live them will be turned upside down in this smart and sparkling comedy directed by Roger Hedden. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Thursday, February 27
Art
Mapmaking Camp, 3-5 p.m., ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Thursdays through April 9. Ages 6-12. $125. In this camp, students will investigate how artists, mapmakers, and different cultures throughout history make sense of the world through graphic representation. They will make their own personal maps of things important to them, both real and imaginary, and will learn and develop a number of different art making skills and processes. 549-7555, zootownarts.org.
Teen Open Studio, 2-5 p.m., Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee. Free. Middle and high schools from the community are invited to work independently in an informal environment each Tuesday at the MAM classroom. Students can bring in their own artwork or work on school art projects. Access to all art supplies and tools like a large printing press is provided. Professional artists and mentors, Jeff Brown, or Ben Crawford, are present to teach, share, and support. 728-0447.
Books, readings
A joint reading from Ana Maria Spagna and Heather Durham, 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. Spagna, author of "Uplake: Restless Essays of Coming and Going," is the Kittredge Distinguished Writer in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. Durham, author of "Going Feral," is a collection of essays from her perspective as an ecologist, writer and traveler.
Dance
African dance class with live drums, Oumar Keita and Djebe Bara, 6-7 p.m., the Barn Movement Studio, 2926 S. Third St. W., $5.
Food and drink
Nonprofit Appreciation Day, 5 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. All nonprofit workers receive half off their first beer. The discount is good all day every Thursday and is only available to nonprofit employees.
Downtown drop-in wine tasting, 5 p.m., La Grotta Bella, 107 W. Spruce (under the Old Post Pub). $12.50; minimum four wines and a different theme each week.
Fundraiser pint night, Great Burn Brewing, 2230 McDonald Ave. Fifty cents from every pint sold from 5-8 p.m. goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Held in cooperation with volunteer firefighter Jordan Rice who is raising awareness ahead of the 2020 stairclimb competition in Seattle.
Kids' stuff
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton. 363-1670.
Tiny Tales for ages 3 and under, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club for ages 12 and under, 3:30-5 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St.
Potpourri
Book Club discusses "The Rent Collector" by Cameron Wright, noon, Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670.
2020 Hospice Ball, 6-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 3720 N. Reserve St., Missoula. Hospice Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Hospice Care Foundation and has been held annual the last Friday in February each year. All of the net proceeds go directly back to the Western Montana hospice and palliative care community.
Missoula Public Library, 301 E. Main St. open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Big Sky Branch "Bad Art" competition, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Duplicate bridge novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. missoulabridge.org.
Theater
