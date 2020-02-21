Out and About: This week in arts and entertainment

Theater

FVCC Theatre presents "Photograph 51," 7 p.m., Arts and Technology Building, Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell. Based on a true story, “Photograph 51” is set in the 1950s and follows scientist Rosalind Franklin, an underappreciated genius working as the sole woman in the race to unlock the mysteries of DNA. When one of Franklin’s photographs, Photograph 51, shows the structural outline of DNA for the first time, her competitors are rapt with attention. $10 general, $7 seniors, students free. fvcc.edu/theatre .

The Bigfork Players present "Naked Bigport," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts, 526 Electric Ave., Bigfork. Bigport. A quaint and quiet tourist destination in northwestern Montana. Bustling with visitors during the summer, its winter is peaceful as the locals enjoy the relative solitude of nature. But when it's rumored that Homeland Security is investigating an expose on Bigport life written by an insider and the town appears to be sitting, quite literally, on a powder keg, the residents bring out the heavy artillery and respond in the only way they know how, by staging a parade. (No one is naked and nothing is real. This is fake news at its finest). bigforkcommunityplayers.com.