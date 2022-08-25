Sound check: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, August 26

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL, Kids' rock band, 12:30 p.m., Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, 2:30 p.m., Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, 4:30 p.m., Amy Helm, 6:30 p.m. and Amanda Shaw, 8:30 p.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Edwin Johnson (solo guitar and vocals), 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Josh Farmer and Doug Olson, 8 p.m. No cover.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Missoula Community Radio Summer Showcase. 7 p.m.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Dr., Louie Bond Duo. 6 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., The Polish Ambassador (EDM). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$28.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Jackson Holte, 9 p.m., no cover.

VRTX FITNESS, 255 S. Russell St., Live rooftop concert. 6:30-9:30 p.m.

SUITE TWO, 1001 S. 4th St. W., Auntie E, Bellyscrugs and Hauli. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Larry Hirshberg. 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL, West Main St., Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders, 12:30 p.m., Off in the Woods, 2:30 p.m., Drew Landry and the North Country Ramblers, 4:30 p.m. The Hillbenders, 6:30 p.m. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, 8:30 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Dr. Doug Olson, 8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Band in Motion, 9 p.m., no cover.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Josh Farmer Band (country). 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., No-Fi Rebellion (punk rock) and Cat Positive (indie punk) with The Western States (punk rock). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $12 day of show.

Sunday, August 28

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Courtney Marie Andrews (singer-songwriter) with Dylan Running Crane (singer-songwriter). 7 p.m.

Monday, August 29

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m. No cover.

Tuesday, August 30

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, Shakey Graves (Americana). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50-$49.50.

BIG SKY BREWING CO. AMPHITHEATER, 5417 Trumpeter Way, Chicago (rock). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50-$99.50.

Wednesday, August 31

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by TopHouse.

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21+.

Thursday, September 1

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Tom Catmull (acoustic). 8 p.m. $5 cover.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, Tedeschi Trucks Band (rock). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $47.50-479.50. *SOLD OUT*

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Mama Open Mic. Doors open at 7 .m., begins at 7:30 p.m.