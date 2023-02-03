Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, Feb. 3

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Jarred Hansen and the Suhns of 406. 9 p.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., The Absent Wilson Conspiracy (contemporary jazz). 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., Cosmic Sans (psych rock) and Izaak Opatz/ The Best Westerns (alt/country). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. $10 cover.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Night Blooming Jasmine. 7 p.m.

FINN, 100 Madison St., The Mighty Travis (Americana). 5-9 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St., Off in the Woods (rock/blues). Free. 10:15 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Josh Farmer Band (soul/pop/funk), 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Shane Coburn. 6-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Dr. Doug Olson and Josh Farmer. No cover. 8-11:30 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Strummingbird Vegabond. 7 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Jarred Hansen and the Suhns of 406. 9 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Cash for Junkers (Western swing), 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Josh Farmer. 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music Bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Thursty Ear Live Music with Margi Cates (soul). $5 cover. 8 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St., Big Richard (bluegrass) with Ten Cent Mule (bluegrass). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $20 advance tickets, $23 at the door.