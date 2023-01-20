Sound check: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, Jan. 20

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: School of Music presents, "Fusion XII," 7:30 p.m. Featuring short performances by ensembles from around the program.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., John Floridis (acoustic), 6-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer, 8 p.m. No cover. 8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Karaoke., 9 p.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Blue Moon (blues, jazz), 6-8 p.m., kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Russ Nasset & the Revelators (honky tonk), 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Check zootownarts.org for update on ZACC reopening due to water main failure: Bluest (indie rock) with Violet Danger (pop), Dylan Running Crane (singer/songwriter) and Worm Womb (rock). Door opens at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 artist supporter ticket.

Saturday, Jan. 21

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Lucas Yatch (Americana). 7 p.m.

DARK HORSE BAR, 1805 Regent St., Dueling Pianos. 9 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Tree Form (dance music). 6-8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Bob Wire (country), 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Uncle Funk, 9 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Muddy Creek, 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Check zootownarts.org for update on ZACC reopening due to water main failure. The Foilies (rock) with Night Witch and Damn The Bad Luck (post-punk). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 artist supporter ticket.

Sunday, Jan. 22

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: All-star choir performance, 1 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazz Night with Patti Nolan and Friends. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $12 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket. (Check zootownarts.org for update on ZACC reopening due to water main failure.)

Monday, Jan. 23

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

UM MUSIC RECITAL HALL, School of Music: Faculty recital, "Duo Nyans," with Christopher Kirkpatrick (clarinet) and Johan Eriksson (saxophone), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke with DJ Hecka. 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., But I'm a Cheerleader with Mido Skip (emo) and Intice (metal). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 artist supporter ticket. (Check zootownarts.org for update on ZACC reopening due to water main failure.)

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music Bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Charla Bauman (dance music). 6-8 p.m.