Sound check: Live music in the Missoula area

Friday, Dec. 9

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Lee Rizzo (folk), Jordan Demander (folk) and Gabrielle Tusberg (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., White Buffalo (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $25 tickets.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., The Might Travis (country/blues). 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Copper Mountain Band. 9:30 p.m.

COWBOY TROY'S, 2359 US-93, Parts and Labor (country). 7:30 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Idle Ranch Hands (country). 9 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Oumar Keita and Manimou (African drumming). 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Jay Alm (alternative). 6-8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., UM Jazz Band Holiday Swing Set. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., show from 2-3 p.m. Free and open to all.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Jesse the Ocelot (singer/songwriter). 7 p.m.

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., The Waiting (rock). 8 p.m.-midnight. $10.

FREE CYCLES, 732 South 1st St. W., Barncat Country Band (country, honky-tonk). 7:30-10 p.m. $10.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer. 8 p.m. No cover.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., "Birds" album release party with Selling for Free (punk/folk), New Old Future (pop) and ESP (indie rock). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 artist supporter ticket.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., The Benevolents (indie). 9 p.m.

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Dead Sky (Grateful Dead tribute band). 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Irish music circle. 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., All is Bright with Dylan Running Crane (singer-songwriter), Austin Britton (singer-songwriter) and Miss A & the Caravan Band (folk). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 artist supporter ticket.

Monday, Dec. 12

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke. 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Benefit Concert with John Floridis (singer-songwriter), Jennifer Slayden (cellist) and Ed Stalling (percussionist). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $10-$50.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Jazz Night. 7 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Tom Catmull (folk). 8 p.m. $5 cover.

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Incoming Days, Devilution and Doja. 21+. Doors open at 9 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m.