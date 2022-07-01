 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Trombone Shorty

Troy Andrews, aka Trombone Shorty, is returning to KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner this Friday, July 1.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Friday, July 1

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Wayne Brothers, 9:30 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Pale People (piano rock), 7 p.m. 

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer, 8 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown (jazz). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $38-$52. 

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Missoula Jazz Collective: Tommy Sciple, Rob Tapper, John Wicks and Jeff Troxel, 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free. 

Saturday, July 2

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Down North (soul, rock) with Trans Future (new wave, soul), doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 tour supporter ticket.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Devon Heavenshire, 6-8 p.m. St., 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., Transcendental Express (jazz, fusion, improv), two sets, 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $10 cover.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Lucas Yatch, 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free. 

Sunday, July 3

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m. 

Monday, July 4

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m. 

LONGSTAFF HOUSE, 601 Longstaff St., Lil Smokies (bluegrass), 7 p.m. 

Tuesday, July 5

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Polica (Minneapolis synth-pop) and Wilsen, doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $15 (advance purchase tickets recommended). 

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by the Western Wingnuts.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Wildermiss and Arrowleaf (indie), doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 tour supporter ticket (advance purchase tickets recommended).

BONNER PARK, 1703 Ronald Ave., Missoula City Band, 8 p.m. Admission is always free. Missoula Big Band swings the shell. 

Thursday, July 7

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Thirsty Ear with Lindzy Neilson. 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m. 

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., MAMA Open Mic, meet musicians, test new songs, make new friends. Doors open at 7 p.m., Open mic begins at 7:30 p.m.  

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Mudslide Charley (blues).

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Wolf and the Moons, 7 p.m. 

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Slightly Stoopid (reggae). Doors open at 5 p.m., show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets $24.99-$45. 

