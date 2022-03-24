Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 25

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W., SG Modern Jazz Project (two sets), 7 p.m., $10.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Straw Hat Riot, 9 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Ohgeesy (hip-hop) with DJ Vision, That Mexican OT and Young Hawaii Slim, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets, $22/$25, logjampresents.com.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Dante Elephante (Santa Barbara indie) with Cosmic Sans (Missoula psych). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/$13.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Richie Reinholdt (country-rock), 6 p.m., $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., Coach Shane, DJ Stratton and Mark Myriad performing as the Red Devyls and the Boogie Boys. 21 and up, 9 p.m., $5.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday, March 26

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Miss A and the Caravan Band, 6-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Hell's Belles (all-female AC/DC cover band) with Shake Down County, 7 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., The Ptesseract, 6-8 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., MarchFourth (funk, rock and jazz). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets $20/$22, logjampresents.com.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main, "Highway to Helena" featuring Missoula-area indie acts Junior, Worst Feelings, Cory Fay & the Good Goddamn, Ro Myra and DJ Paintbrush. Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tickets $20/$23.

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., DJ Matt, 21+, 9 p.m., $5.

Sunday, March 27

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Richie Reinholdt (Missoula folk/roots), 5-7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Magic Sword (electronic), Dance with the Dead and Das Mortal. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets $20/$23.

Monday, March 28

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, open mic, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main, Summer Like the Season (bizarre pop), No (indie pop) and Cry Baby (indie). Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets $10.

Wednesday, March 30

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rockin' Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Sundog North, 6-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rockin' Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., metal band Drowning Pool with Ill Nino with Hed PE and Evolution Empire. Doors at 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tickets $30, logjampresents.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0