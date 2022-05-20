Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, May 20

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Wolf and the Moons (bluegrass). 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Drive, Dan Dubuque (slide guitar). 6-8 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Citizen Cope (singer/songwriter). 8 p.m. $36-$46.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Shakedown County. 7 p.m.

VRTX ROOFTOP, 255 S. Russell St., The Benevolents (folk-rock). 6-8 p.m.

UM RECITAL HALL, 32 Campus Dr., Kyle Unruh and Steven Hesla (classical). Students and children are free. Adults tickets are $10.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. West, Modesta, The Spills and Red Onion Purple (jazz). 7-10 p.m. $10.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Tom Cats (country/rock) and 406 (country/rock) at Bacon and Brew Fest. Music from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Shakedown County. 7 p.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. West, Jupiter Beat (rock) and Sasha Bell (pop), 7-10 p.m. Tickets $10 at the door.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Naomi Siegel Trio (jazz). 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Enzymes, DJ Dylan Valley (electronic). 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., The Strummingbird Vegabond (folk rock). 7-9 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer. 8 p.m. No cover fee. 21 and up.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Dan Henry (singer/songwriter). 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Jazz concert with the IfCM Collective. $20 advance purchase ticket, limited tickets available, all general admission seating. 21 and up.

Monday, May 23

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic for music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner: 311 (rock/rap/reggae/funk). 8 p.m. $35-$45.

Wednesday, May 25

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Catnyp (rock) and Senterline (rock). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10, $15 tour supporter ticket.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, Bastille (indie pop). 8 p.m. $35-$48.

Thursday, May 26

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jacob Rountree (folk/indie rock) and Chloé Little (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 tour supporter ticket.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W., Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Josh Farmer (R&B/soul), 7-9 p.m.

