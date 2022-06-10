Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, June 10

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Charlie Hopkins (blues), 6 p.m., $5 cover.

VRTX ROOFTOP, 255 S. Russell St., Aspen Nord and Maria Zepeda, 6-8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Wolf and the Moons (bluegrass), 7 p.m.

WESTERN MONTANA MUSICIANS COOPERATIVE, 1 Eisenhower St. SW, Ronan, Open Mic, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Mark and Krysti.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Cahoots (country), 9:30 p.m.

THE UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Joan Zen Band (reggae), 9 p.m.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Dr., Paul Lee Kupfer (Americana), 6-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 2-4 p.m., Joan Zen (reggae), 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Josh Farmer (jazz/funk), 6 p.m., $5 cover.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Babels Rage, 9:30 p.m.

THE UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Uncle Funk (jazz), 9 p.m.

WESTERN MONTANA MUSICIANS COOPERATIVE, 1 Eisenhower St. SW Ronan, Community Jam, 7-11 p.m., hosted by John Hegel.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Dan Dubuque (guitarist), 7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Walking Corpse Syndrome (metal), Ceres (metal) and Zypheria (deathcore). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10.

Sunday, June 12

WESTERN MONTANA MUSICIANS COOPERATIVE, 1 Eisenhower St. SW, Buffalo Riderz, 3 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Hosted by Lee Whalen.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, karaoke, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 13

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry, comedy.

THE UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., karaoke, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic, sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Blitzen Trapper (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $20 advance tickets, $23 at the door.

Wednesday, June 15

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Out to Lunch with Big Sky Mudflaps (folk), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Sarah Burton (folk), 8 p.m., $5 cover.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Downtown Tonight with Tom Catmull's Last Resort, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Sundog North (folk), 7 p.m.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Dr., Edwin Johnson (solo guitar and vocals), 6-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Jackson Taylor and the Sinners, 9 p.m.

