Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, July 22

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Good Old Fashioned (Americana), 6 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Trans Future (Missoula rock), King Ropes (desert rock/Americana) and Sarah Frazier (Missoula pop). $7 cover at the door. 9 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, CAAMP (indie/folk). Night one. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-42. (Sold out)

Saturday, July 23

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Champagne Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., 7-10 p.m. Barncat Country Band (honky-tonk) and Recession Special (Missoula old-time/folk/swing). All ages. $10 at the door, nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Doobie (hip-hop), 21 and up. $20 general admission tickets. $100 meet and greet tickets.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Bill Price (acoustic), 7 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, CAAMP (indie/folk). Night two. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-42. (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, July 24

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Dispatch and O.A.R. (rock). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $36-$48. (Sold out)

Tuesday, July 26

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W., Chris Sand (Montana's "rapping cowboy"), with Chris Acker and the Growing Boys (New Orleans indie-rock songwriter). Sand goes on at 7, Acker at 8:30 p.m., $10 cover, no one turned away fro lack of funds.

Wednesday, July 27

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by the Ed Norton Big Band and UM Jazz Band.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Darity with Wilma Laverne Miner and ESP. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter tickets.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Castele (post-hardcore), MNMLST (progressive metalcore) and more. Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m. $10 tickets.

BONNER PARK, 1703 Ronald Ave., Missoula City Band, 8 p.m. Admission is free. Exchange concert with The Bitterroot Community Band.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Punch Brothers (folk). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $32.50-$45.

Thursday, July 28

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Kyle Curtis Trio (jazz). 8 p.m. $5 cover.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Steve Kalling (jazz), 6 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., MC Chris, "The Last Tour," doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m. $15 advance tickets, $18 at the door. 21 and up.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Sera Cahoone (indie folk) and Margo Cilker with Night Palace. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $15 tickets. Advance purchase recommended.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Ryan Chrys and The Rough Cuts (Americana).

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Josh Farmer (folk), 7 p.m.