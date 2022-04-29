Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, April 29
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., The Slip (rock) and the Wayne Brothers Band (country), 9 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Good Old Fashioned, 6 p.m.
THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins, The Hu (Mongolian heavy metal), 7 p.m., sold out.
HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Drive, Russ Nasset (country), 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30 p.m.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. All City High School Combo; Matt Austin Quartet; The Absent Wilson Conspiracy with Steven Gores; SG Modern Jazz Project; Chuck Florence & Jim Driscoll Band; Canta Brasil. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.
People are also reading…
Saturday, April 30
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Three Chord Junkies (rock), 9 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Sundog North (folk), 7 p.m.
FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st W., Hardwood Heart (country), Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs (country), 7 p.m.
TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Jeff Troxel (Missoula jazz), 6 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Skyler Mendell Sextet (jazz), 6 p.m.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Lhanna Writesel Quartet; Melody Anderson Trio (Kyle Curtis, Pete Hand, Ed Stalling) plus one of Anderson’s vocal students; Crosstalk; Virginia Vinal Women’s Swing Orchestra with Kimberlee Carlson vocals; Missoula Jazz Collective; Salsa Loca. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.
Sunday, May 1
DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Mary Place and Blue Moon (jazz), 5-7 p.m.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. UM Combo; Naomi Moon Siegel Trio featuring Tommy Sciple bass and Ed Stalling drums set; Milan House Quartet with Jeff Troxel guitar; Patti Nolan and Friends.
Monday, May 2
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., ESP, 129,600 (jazzy indie pop) and Dint (indie). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10, $15, tour supporter ticket.