Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Friday, April 29

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., The Slip (rock) and the Wayne Brothers Band (country), 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Good Old Fashioned, 6 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins, The Hu (Mongolian heavy metal), 7 p.m., sold out.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Drive, Russ Nasset (country), 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. All City High School Combo; Matt Austin Quartet; The Absent Wilson Conspiracy with Steven Gores; SG Modern Jazz Project; Chuck Florence & Jim Driscoll Band; Canta Brasil. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.

Saturday, April 30

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Three Chord Junkies (rock), 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Sundog North (folk), 7 p.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st W., Hardwood Heart (country), Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs (country), 7 p.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Jeff Troxel (Missoula jazz), 6 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Skyler Mendell Sextet (jazz), 6 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Lhanna Writesel Quartet; Melody Anderson Trio (Kyle Curtis, Pete Hand, Ed Stalling) plus one of Anderson’s vocal students; Crosstalk; Virginia Vinal Women’s Swing Orchestra with Kimberlee Carlson vocals; Missoula Jazz Collective; Salsa Loca. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.

Sunday, May 1

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Mary Place and Blue Moon (jazz), 5-7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Jazzoula: Music at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. UM Combo; Naomi Moon Siegel Trio featuring Tommy Sciple bass and Ed Stalling drums set; Milan House Quartet with Jeff Troxel guitar; Patti Nolan and Friends.

Monday, May 2

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., ESP, 129,600 (jazzy indie pop) and Dint (indie). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10, $15, tour supporter ticket.

