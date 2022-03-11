Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, March 11
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 406, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
CRANKY SAM, 233 W, Main St., Andrew Sweeney, 7 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Smith/McKay All Day (roots), 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 406, 9 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., The Lil Smokies (Montana bluegrass), 7 p.m., $35
DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., The Dewdroppers, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
People are also reading…
UC BALLROOM, 32 Campus Drive, SuperFriends! concert (pop/hip-hop), proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House, 8 p.m., $10.
Sunday, March 13
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Wilderflowers, 5-7 p.m.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Weep Wave (Seattle psych/indie), Bombshell Nightlight (indie) and Cosmic Sans (psych), 7:30 p.m., $10
Monday, March 14
IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
CRANKY SAM, 233 W. Main St., The Pack Strings, 7 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.
DENNISON THEATRE, 32 Campus Drive, Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival featuring top student jazz bands and the guest artists, 7:30 p.m., griztix.com.
DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Live music.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., St. Patty's Day DJ party, 8 p.m.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Foreshadow x Elair (Montana hip-hop) pre-release listening party with performances by: Eddwords, Zak James and Rude Max. 7:30 p.m. $10.
RIALTO THEATRE, 418 Main St., Deer Lodge, deerlodgerialto.com, "How Sweet It Is," with Steve Leslie performing James Taylor's music. 7 p.m. $25.