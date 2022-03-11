 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

River City Roots Festival

Matt “Rev” Reiger, guitarist for the Lil Smokies, raises a toast to the crowd at River City Roots Festival in August. The group is playing the Wilma on Saturday night.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 11

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 406, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

CRANKY SAM, 233 W, Main St., Andrew Sweeney, 7 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Smith/McKay All Day (roots), 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 406, 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., The Lil Smokies (Montana bluegrass), 7 p.m., $35

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., The Dewdroppers, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

UC BALLROOM, 32 Campus Drive, SuperFriends! concert (pop/hip-hop), proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House, 8 p.m., $10.

Sunday, March 13

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Wilderflowers, 5-7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Weep Wave (Seattle psych/indie), Bombshell Nightlight (indie) and Cosmic Sans (psych), 7:30 p.m., $10

Monday, March 14

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

CRANKY SAM, 233 W. Main St., The Pack Strings, 7 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

DENNISON THEATRE, 32 Campus Drive, Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival featuring top student jazz bands and the guest artists, 7:30 p.m., griztix.com.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Live music.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., St. Patty's Day DJ party, 8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Foreshadow x Elair (Montana hip-hop) pre-release listening party with performances by: Eddwords, Zak James and Rude Max. 7:30 p.m. $10.

RIALTO THEATRE, 418 Main St., Deer Lodge, deerlodgerialto.com, "How Sweet It Is," with Steve Leslie performing James Taylor's music. 7 p.m. $25.

