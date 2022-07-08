Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, July 8

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer, 8 p.m., no cover.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Jordan Smith (blues/country), 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Lust for Glory, Dayshadow and Volcanus (rock and alternative). 9 p.m. 21+. $10.

Saturday, July 9

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Chloe Little (folk) and Al Maul (folk/Americana), 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., Cosmic Sans (rock). 7 p.m. $10.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Beth Lo, David Horgan and Dexter Payne (jazz/Brazilian), 6-8 p.m., $5 cover, kids free.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Blue Moon (bluegreass), 7 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., DJ Auntie E presents The Drip. 9 p.m. 21+. $5 cover.

Sunday, July 10

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Caught in a Jam, 3-6 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Mike. (rap), $30-$35. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 11

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Gabrielle Tusberg (singer/songwriter) and Tiny Iota (punk). Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter ticket.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Khruangbin (rock/funk). $35-$45. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, July 13

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by the Wolf and the Moons.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Young Dubliners (rock) with Wild Prairie Smoke (rock/country). Tickets $15.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Charmaine's Names, Fjshwjfe, Brain Sweat, RAinbow Gorilla Visuals and Triciavision. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter tickets.

BONNER PARK, 1703 Ronald Ave., Missoula City Band, 8 p.m. Admission is always free. Sunrise over angler's roost and sweet Adeline's.

LONGSTAFF HOUSE, 601 Longstaff St., Belen Escobedo (fiddle), 7-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Thursty Ear Live Music, Travis Yost (singer/songwriter), 8 p.m. $5 cover.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Sarah Frazier and Coyotes (electronic). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Shodown.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Sundog North (folk), 7 p.m.