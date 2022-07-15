Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.
Friday, July 15
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Basses Covered (acoustic guitar), 6-8 p.m., $5 cover, kids free.
MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., The Gray Goo, Epic Space Rock Trio, and Schticky. Doors open at 9 p.m., $10 cover, 21+.
Saturday, July 16
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Blue Shadows (blues), 6-8 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
THE ROXY SOUND GARDEN, 718 S. Higgins Ave., Music in the Garden. 7:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., André Floyd (folk), 6-8 p.m., $5 cover, kids free.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, 80's Party. 80's music with a costume party and prized for the best group and individual 80's costumes. 21+.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Rainbow Kitten Surprise (indie/alternative). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Sunday, July 17
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Fleet Foxes (indie folk). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$45.
Monday, July 18
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Goo Goo Dolls (alt rock). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Tuesday, July 19
CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by the Travis Yost (Americana).
THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Henry Mansfield (singer/songwriter) and Pale People (rock). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10 ticket, $15 supporter ticket.
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Old Sap Returns (Americana), 6-8 p.m.
BONNER PARK, 1703 Ronald Ave., Missoula City Band, 8 p.m. Admission is always free. At the movies and more.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Old Crow Medicine Show (folk). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$49.
Thursday, July 21
STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., John Flordis and Jannifer Slayden (blues/folk). 8 p.m. $5 cover.
IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.
THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Stephen Wilson Jr. (singer/songwriter) and Wailing Aaron Jennings (western). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 advance ticket, $13 day of show.
CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Dr., Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Zeppo Blues (blues).
CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Travis Yost (Americana), 7 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Grateful Dead Cover Band). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $34.50-$44.50.